Entryway design ideas

When you walk into a house, you don't just ignore the transitional hallway area do you? With that in mind, it makes no sense to treat your own entrance hall as an afterthought when it could become another amazing, exciting and uniquely decorated space.

Setting the tone for the rest of the house, your entrance hall really does say a lot about you and the style of your home, so even if it's the only part of your property that someone sees, for example your postman, be sure to leave them with a wonderful and lasting impression.

Take a look at our suggestions for creating an eye-catching and beautiful entrance hall and see if you might be inspired to make better use of your space.