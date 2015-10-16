Entryway design ideas

When you walk into a house, you don't just ignore the transitional hallway area do you? With that in mind, it makes no sense to treat your own entrance hall as an afterthought when it could become another amazing, exciting and uniquely decorated space.
Setting the tone for the rest of the house, your entrance hall really does say a lot about you and the style of your home, so even if it's the only part of your property that someone sees, for example your postman, be sure to leave them with a wonderful and lasting impression.
Take a look at our suggestions for creating an eye-catching and beautiful entrance hall and see if you might be inspired to make better use of your space.
Regardless of the size of your entrance hall, one feature that will always have a huge impact is the floor. Whether you opt for easy to clean tiles, which are perfect for a busy family home, or something a little more glamorous and exotic, like these breathtaking wooden floorboards, your choice will really set the tone for the rest of the space.
We are so impressed and inspired by this lovely hallway, created by the team at LA Hally and really like the use of complimentary tones, with the vast expanses of red really blending with the warmth of the dark wood floor. If this space doesn't say 'come on in', then nothing does!
Entrance halls can seem like areas that are unsuitable for storage solutions, but think again! Nothing adds a little touch of luxury quite like an antique hallway table and we love the use of dual pieces in this example to really draw your attention.
The perfect setting for letter racks or even amazing art, as seen here, hallway tables are great for hiding away necessary items that you don't want to forget on your way out of the door, such as umbrellas and keys, but don't necessarily want to have out on display for everyone to see.
Certain additions are fairly commonplace in entrance halls and mirrors are one such thing. Helping to create an illusion of increased space and light, they are also perfectly positioned for any final hair and make up checks before leaving the house.
We are big fans of really injecting your personal sense of style into everything you select for your home, so something as simple as a mirror should be no different. Stay true to your own decorating preferences and opt for pieces that really work cohesively, like the one pictured here, rather than looking like an afterthought. This is your dream home, after all!
Wow really is the only word you can use when first setting eyes on this amazing entrance hall example isn't it? Aside from the grand size of the space, what we are really taken with is the beautiful lighting effect and the fabulous lights themselves.
The pendants are so eye-catching and offer eminently subtle and soft light that almost draws us even further into the house, while the table lamps make for ideal evening illumination. Filling the space with a warm, relaxing and welcoming glow, the lights are doing far more than just allowing you to see where you are going, they are creating an ambience that is very special indeed.
Choosing the right wall colour for your entrance hall is of the utmost importance as it can make the difference between a warm, enticing space and a cold, uninspiring scene. What we really like to see, however, is people stepping gout side the box a little bit and opting for something a bit more exciting than standard paint.
This wood veneer wall covering is doing a marvellous job of not only catching our eye, but creating a supremely high end space that simply screams of luxury and style. If this is the level of detail being adhered to in the hallway, we can only imagine what the rest of the house must look like, as will your guests.
To set your entrance hall apart from other people's, you really can't go wrong with accessories that demonstrate your quirkier sense of style and fun.
We are loving the poster here, which alludes to the interests of the residents, as well as the adorable shabby chic sign. Funky coat hooks, umbrella stands and fabulous shoe racks would also be great additions and allow your belongings to creep into the hall, not just get shut away in other rooms where they can't be appreciated.
