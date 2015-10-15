Perfect Family Living In Only 75m²

Who would have thought that a three-member family (father, mother and daughter) would be able to comfortably reside within a compact 75m² apartment? Without knowing the details of this project, the concept of living in such a small space might be a little frightening to some. However, this apartment has been wonderfully designed and refurbished by architect David Petronici.

Located in the city of Milan, the dwelling has been renovated and transformed into a functional and enjoyable home. Environments within this domestic space are now altered, with a more fluid and openly distributed interior, thereby improving accessibility. After the modification, not only have the owners settled in but also their fabulous collection of designer furniture! Let's take a tour of this spectacular Milan apartment…