Perfect Family Living In Only 75m²

Who would have thought that a three-member family (father, mother and daughter) would be able to comfortably reside within a compact 75m² apartment? Without knowing the details of this project, the concept of living in such a small space might be a little frightening to some. However, this apartment has been wonderfully designed and refurbished by architect David Petronici.
Located in the city of Milan, the dwelling has been renovated and transformed into a functional and enjoyable home. Environments within this domestic space are now altered, with a more fluid and openly distributed interior, thereby improving accessibility. After the modification, not only have the owners settled in but also their fabulous collection of designer furniture! Let's take a tour of this spectacular Milan apartment…
The heart of the project is none other than the living room. Located in a central position, the room communicates openly with the other domestic spaces. Employing a logical order throughout, the open doors create spaciousness, similarly seen in all of the other rooms. The spaces are all painted white and occupied by the designer furniture and owner's décor. The furniture adds to the stylish hues, which break up the white colour palette.
Despite its small size the kitchen is functional and stylish. The absence of passages ensures each room makes the most of every possible centimetre. The rooms come in all sizes but all are spacious and functional. The cooking area is very bright thanks to a large window and the kitchen has obviously been designed with simplicity in mind. Against one of the walls we see the functional part of the room. This includes a granite worktop with straight lines and plenty of cabinets for storage. At the front of the area other joinery contains the refrigerator and pantry. Taking advantage of the square geometry, it is placed in a central position with a white dining table flanked by Eames chairs in different colours.
Saving all of one's books is never easy, especially if you have a large collection like this! The renovation project had to reflect how to store these books stylishly within the home. The result was gorgeous and surprising: the living room wall has become a giant bookcase, designed with different areas for different sized books. Placed next to each other, they become a colourful mural and contribute to the living room having a different use as a gorgeous reading room or library. The project sought to ensure the house became an intellectual journey. Additionally, in this room of books, another corner was designed for music.
As one of the most special places in the house, the terrace has been designed to become the dining room during the warmer months. It is accessed like any other room of the home, through a door that opens almost unexpectedly.
The children's room was placed within a large space. In addition to the sleeping area a play area was created so that the child has a comfortable place to develop their creativity and inventiveness. The carpet features many colours, as well as a table and a chair in an acid green hue to match the bed.
The master bedroom is, as expected, more formal than the child's room. However, the cheerful atmosphere that penetrates the rest of the house is maintained. Here the colour chosen to contrast with the white mattress was an ochre shade, along with a creamy toned chair and an original natural timber shelf that rests above the bed.
Also blessed with natural lighting, the bathroom features a large window. This has also turned out to be a room full of colours. Here the décor continues the white scheme that evokes an essence of health and spaciousness. Due to the compact size of the room the toilet is built into the wall and small fixtures were employed to avoid traffic problems and difficulties in the room's usage.
Would you like to see another apartment? Check out the Ideabook: The Rustic Romance Apartment.