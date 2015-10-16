Innovative storage solutions for small homes

When a lot of possessions come up against the problem of a small home to house them, the results can vary from a cluttered and unusable space through to a heart wrenching clear out of some of your favourite items. This doesn't have to be the case though as, with some considered design and imagination, you can find endless space that is not already being taken advantage of.

Clever storage solutions seek to get the most out of forgotten areas, such as under stairs or beds. So, take a look at our suggestions for getting the most bang for your buck when it comes to small home storage ideas and see if you might have access to more space than you thought!