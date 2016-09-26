An L-Shaped House for the Ultimate Cosy Life

You'd be forgiven for assuming that any home lucky enough to enjoy a rural location would seek to stay traditional in its home design but, once you've taken a tour of today's property, we think you'll see the inherent value in blending a countryside locale with a contemporary touch.

Clearly designed by an architect that had a deep-seated connection to both the area and the project, everything feels effortlessly harmonious yet undeniably stylish, stunning and eye-catching.

If you haven't yet planned a house build of your own but are tempted, prepare to have your mind made up!