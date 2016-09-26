An L-Shaped House for the Ultimate Cosy Life

You'd be forgiven for assuming that any home lucky enough to enjoy a rural location would seek to stay traditional in its home design but, once you've taken a tour of today's property, we think you'll see the inherent value in blending a countryside locale with a contemporary touch.
Clearly designed by an architect that had a deep-seated connection to both the area and the project, everything feels effortlessly harmonious yet undeniably stylish, stunning and eye-catching.
If you haven't yet planned a house build of your own but are tempted, prepare to have your mind made up!
What is there not to like about this gorgeous home? Absolutely nothing as far as we're concerned!
Dazzling white render and warm wood contrast and co-exist perfectly with each other, while the L-shaped layout, half-butterfly roof and perfect plot all add to the easy ambience of the property.
Though it's undeniably modern, there is something so familiar and welcoming about this house and we can't wait to get inside…
Never mind how open plan this home is, we are open-mouthed at the utterly divine decorating and attention to detail throughout!
The vibe is nothing short of homely and comforting, almost to the point of being nostalgic, despite never having been here before. The wood lends such organic style, while the modern staircase offers a hedonistic contemporary touch.
Standing in the small but perfectly functional kitchen, you get a better feel for the lovely and sociable layout of this open ground floor. With a dining table to the left and a simple living room to the front, this central hub of the home functions as a vantage point for overseeing everyone and everything.
The consistent use of natural wood and neutral white or cream really works and, far from looking a bit too 'safe', appears like it belongs.
Despite being utterly stunning inside and out, this house is far from boastful. Furnished modestly, with just a single two-seater sofa in the living room, the entire property feels as though it's been designed and built with the clients and their exact needs in mind, which makes it the epitome of perfection.
Though much more could have been squeezed in, the simplicity of the open spaces amplify how modern and peaceful the house is, which we find so refreshing!
You might think that undressed windows is a privacy nightmare. However, considering the home's rural location and all living spaces looking into one another, thanks to the L-shaped design, there was no need to go overboard with blinds and curtains.
Even here, you can see into the bathroom, but who is going to be peering in? With such a fresh and natural interior design scheme, we agree it would have been a shame to add in unnecessary textiles.
For more modern home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A Formidable Modern Family Home.