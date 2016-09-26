13 ideas for the roof of your home

If you're fortunate enough to have a flat roof on your home, have you ever considered adding something a little out of the ordinary to it?

The potential for either extending or amplifying your already amazing home is tangible, so we don't think you can go wrong by taking some time to really consider all the options, even the more unusual ones.

From a swimming pool to a self-contained guest suite, your rooftop offers untold possibilities, so come with us as we explore a few of our favourites and be ready to get a builder on the phone!