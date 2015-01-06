Inspiring home office spaces

Introduce pieces of furniture that can really hold their own in an otherwise minimalistic space. Choosing certain statement pieces gives the room personality, without it becoming too crowded or busy.

Glass desks create an illusion of space if you're only working with a couple of square metres, but they can also add a modern edge to more traditional, larger rooms. Another advantage of a glass design is that you can match the desk with any selection of seating and it wont clash: you can keep your comfy desk chair, bring out your best restored vintage seats, or find a bold, colourful alternative to liven the place up.