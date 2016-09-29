Your browser is out-of-date.

Balcony Renovated for Under £40

press profile homify
DECORACION TERRAZA, Become a Home
Having a property with a terrace is a bonus, but if you don't do anything with the space, it's essentially redundant. A balcony or terrace is your version of a private gardening space so you need to be thinking about how you can personalise it and make it  somewhere  you really enjoy spending some time. 

If you're drawing a blank for inspiration, fear not, as we're here with a super cute and easy terrace transformation that will give you no end of ideas for your own space.

Take a look and start planning your project today!

Before: Basic and boring

Become a Home
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

Don't get us wrong, the size of this terrace is great, but it's been rather neglected, don't you think? 

Empty planters, a life-zapping grey floor and no sign of any personal touches has this space looking just a little dull and ignored. 

Before: Plain as far as the eye can see

DECORACION TERRAZA, Become a Home Become a Home
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

Spin around and you see that the other end of the terrace is just as bare, with absolutely nothing going for it. 

It's such a shame as the space itself is fantastically private and such a good size that any designer would have no trouble coming up with something fun for out here, but how was it transformed?

After: Pretty in pink

DECORACION TERRAZA, Become a Home Scandinavian style balcony, veranda & terrace
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

Now that's quite a change! Just look at how cute, cosy and welcoming this terrace is now.

Full-to-bursting planters, artificial grass on the floor, oversized fairy lights and some funky deck chairs have performed a miracle. 

From abandoned to adorable in a weekend!

After: So much life

DECORACION TERRAZA, Become a Home Scandinavian style balcony, veranda & terrace
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

Even formerly sparse corners have been given a new lease of life, with more planters filled with bustling blooms and healthy trees and, by having artificial grass flooring stretch the entire area of the terrace, there's a level of fun cohesion like nothing else.

It's certainly more exciting to look at than a grey slab floor!

After: Nature finds a way

DECORACION TERRAZA, Become a Home Scandinavian style balcony, veranda & terrace
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

There's nothing quite like pretty flowers in planters and when it comes to cheering up a boring terrace, they really are key.

We love that the original planters have been tidied up and put to good use. By keeping the blooms all green and white, despite fun pink chevron deck chairs, the overall feels is one of sophisticated Scandinavia. What an absolute treat!

For more outdoor space inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Before and After: Boring Balcony Becomes Bewitching.

14 of the best (and worst) garden investments
Are you feeling inspired to do more with your balcony?

