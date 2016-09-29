Balcony Renovated for Under £40

Having a property with a terrace is a bonus, but if you don't do anything with the space, it's essentially redundant. A balcony or terrace is your version of a private gardening space so you need to be thinking about how you can personalise it and make it somewhere you really enjoy spending some time.

If you're drawing a blank for inspiration, fear not, as we're here with a super cute and easy terrace transformation that will give you no end of ideas for your own space.

Take a look and start planning your project today!