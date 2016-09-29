Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

18 beautiful ways to have a wooden ceiling in your home

press profile homify press profile homify
Aleros en madera. , panelestudio panelestudio Classic style houses
Loading admin actions …

How you finish your ceiling can make or break a room, so if you're not keen to follow the masses and have a super smooth white installation, perhaps we could tempt you to think about adding some wood when you're remodeling next? 

You'll be shocked at how versatile wood is when it comes to creating amazing visuals up in the higher regions of all your rooms, from kitchens to bedrooms. You never know, you might even have some fabulous beams hiding behind years of plaster! 

Once you've seen our favourite wooden ceilings, we know your architect will be getting a call to see what potential they can explore. Look up to the heavens and enjoy some fabulous inspiration…

1. The contrast of wood and clay is astounding for a terrace roof!

Aleros en madera. , panelestudio panelestudio Classic style houses
panelestudio

panelestudio
panelestudio
panelestudio

2. Whitewashed wood injects rustic charm into your ceiling

Rehabilitación en la Cerdanya, dom arquitectura dom arquitectura HouseholdPet accessories
dom arquitectura

dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura

3. You'd get the right kind of cabin fever with an all-wood room

Casa GG, Alventosa Morell Arquitectes Alventosa Morell Arquitectes Modern study/office
Alventosa Morell Arquitectes

Casa GG

Alventosa Morell Arquitectes
Alventosa Morell Arquitectes
Alventosa Morell Arquitectes

4. Warm and rich, these chunky beams add a textural focal point

Cabaña Tlalpujahua, Michoacán., IDEA Studio Arquitectura IDEA Studio Arquitectura Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
IDEA Studio Arquitectura

IDEA Studio Arquitectura
IDEA Studio Arquitectura
IDEA Studio Arquitectura

5. Painted wooden ceilings look so chic so you can still have the white you love, just in a new way!

TETTI E MANSARDE IN LEGNO , VENETA TETTI VENETA TETTI Modern style bedroom
VENETA TETTI

VENETA TETTI
VENETA TETTI
VENETA TETTI

6. Sunken spotlights make the most of wood's natural beauty

CREEL: HOTEL ECOTURISMO, FACTOR: RECURSO FACTOR: RECURSO Modern houses
FACTOR: RECURSO

FACTOR: RECURSO
FACTOR: RECURSO
FACTOR: RECURSO

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. You can go dark and daring and you don't need much more than a small feature to make a hugely impactful ceiling

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos KitchenLighting
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

8. If luxury is your favourite indulgence, how about some ultra-contemporary wooden ceiling décor with mirrored panel?

The Wood ceiling with mirror insert homify Modern style bedroom
homify

The Wood ceiling with mirror insert

homify
homify
homify

9. White and natural wood works perfectly together to create a beautiful ceiling

Provence Villa in İstanbul, Orkun Indere Interiors Orkun Indere Interiors Country style bedroom
Orkun Indere Interiors

Provence Villa in İstanbul

Orkun Indere Interiors
Orkun Indere Interiors
Orkun Indere Interiors

10. When you want to save heritage wooden beams but they aren't in great condition, a little paint can hide the worst bits and still look good

A cottage of two halves, Forest Eyes Photography Forest Eyes Photography Country style bedroom
Forest Eyes Photography

A cottage of two halves

Forest Eyes Photography
Forest Eyes Photography
Forest Eyes Photography

11. In rural homes, exposed wooden beam ceilings are the go-to for a reason

Quaker Barns, Hudson Architects Hudson Architects Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Hudson Architects

Quaker Barns

Hudson Architects
Hudson Architects
Hudson Architects

12. There's no mistaking this room has some history! Just look at that beautiful and eye-catching wooden ceiling

OPPIDANS ROAD, PRIMROSE HILL E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern kitchen
E2 Architecture + Interiors

OPPIDANS ROAD, PRIMROSE HILL

E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors

13. Roof beams painted white add French country chic to an already pretty ceiling

Vintage Kitchen Casa Più Arredamenti vintage kitchen
Casa Più Arredamenti

Vintage Kitchen

Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

14. Maybe not a practical addition for every ceiling, but this wooden sculpture idea certainly shows what's possible

Reign Restaurant, Dubai, Wood-Skin® Wood-Skin® Modern bars & clubs Bars & clubs
Wood-Skin®

Wood-Skin®
Wood-Skin®
Wood-Skin®

15. Small wooden accents on your ceilings can be more than enough to lift the profile of a room

Wood Ceiling in the corridor homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

Wood Ceiling in the corridor

homify
homify
homify

16. Don't forget to carry your wooden ceilings through to other areas, such as garages and car ports. They'll look great there too!

CASA EN GOLF CLUB NORDELTA, BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, Ramirez Arquitectura Ramirez Arquitectura Modern walls & floors Wood White
Ramirez Arquitectura

Ramirez Arquitectura
Ramirez Arquitectura
Ramirez Arquitectura

17. A simple touch is to frame ceiling skylights in wood. What a way to combine a modern design with a traditional and comforting material

Romantic Bedroom Casa Più Arredamenti country bedroom
Casa Più Arredamenti

Romantic Bedroom

Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

18. While the ceiling here is all wood, it doesn't feel too much thanks to the sloping shape, which some breathing space

Haus am Thurnberger Stausee, Backraum Architektur Backraum Architektur Modern living room
Backraum Architektur

Backraum Architektur
Backraum Architektur
Backraum Architektur

From wooden ceilings to stone walls, check out these: 19 Interior Walls You'll Think Are Stone Cold Stunners.

Balcony Renovated for Under £40
Tempted to try your hand at some wooden accents?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks