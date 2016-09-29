20 home investments that'll save you money long-term

Running a household can be an expensive, complicated endeavour but we think we've found some money-saving ideas that will help you tighten the purse strings a little.

Always remember that in some cases you have to speculate to accumulate so, though bargain basement products might seem tempting, in the long run you could be better off investing in higher quality items.

Your kitchen is a perfect example of a room that can save you a lot by doing very little, so let's get to grips with some budget-friendly ideas that you can start trying out today!