Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 home investments that'll save you money long-term

press profile homify press profile homify
Kitchen Features, Urban Myth Urban Myth KitchenStorage
Loading admin actions …

Running a household can be an expensive, complicated endeavour but we think we've found some money-saving ideas that will help you tighten the purse strings a little.

Always remember that in some cases you have to speculate to accumulate so, though bargain basement products might seem tempting, in the long run you could be better off investing in higher quality items.

Your kitchen is a perfect example of a room that can save you a lot by doing very little, so let's get to grips with some budget-friendly ideas that you can start trying out today!

1. Buy microfibre dishcloths as they can be washed and reused countless times, as opposed to cheaper versions that need to be thrown away

Dishscloth, Jangneus Jangneus HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Jangneus

Dishscloth

Jangneus
Jangneus
Jangneus

2. Wireless headphones will never get snagged up and damaged

Headphone Stand " FOR2 " Meble Autorskie Jurkowski Multimedia roomElectronic accessories
Meble Autorskie Jurkowski

Headphone Stand FOR2

Meble Autorskie Jurkowski
Meble Autorskie Jurkowski
Meble Autorskie Jurkowski

3. Wool dryer balls are a fantastic and reusable alternative to dryer sheets

Handle less Polar white Glamour, PTC Kitchens PTC Kitchens Modern kitchen
PTC Kitchens

Handle less Polar white Glamour

PTC Kitchens
PTC Kitchens
PTC Kitchens

4. A bread machine will ensure tasty breakfast sustenance without needing to pop out in the car. Just set the timer, wake up to gorgeous bread, pop it on a loaf paddle and away you go!

Bread Paddle, Vroonland Vroonland Industrial style kitchen
Vroonland

Vroonland
Vroonland
Vroonland

5. A French press will cut your coffee shop bills dramatically

COPPER COFFEE - Dripper - Pour Over Coffee Stand, Drip Coffee Stand, COPPER COFFEE COPPER COFFEE ArtworkOther artistic objects Copper/Bronze/Brass
COPPER COFFEE

COPPER COFFEE
COPPER COFFEE
COPPER COFFEE

6. It might be a little retro, but a Soda Stream will save you lots of money on fizzy drinks by making your own! Who knows what flavours you might come up with?

Vintage Soda Syphons Travers Antiques KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
Travers Antiques

Vintage Soda Syphons

Travers Antiques
Travers Antiques
Travers Antiques

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Invest in food freezer bags to minimise kitchen waste. As soon as something looks to be going past its best, chop it up, pop in a bag and put it in the freezer

Urban Style curved gloss white kitchen Urban Myth Modern kitchen White Curved,Kitchen,handle-less,gloss white
Urban Myth

Urban Style curved gloss white kitchen

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

8. Reusable vacuum cleaner bags are a revelation! Instead of throwing them out, you simply tip the dust into your wheelie bin and use again

Vintage-Photography, silent-cube-photography silent-cube-photography
silent-cube-photography

silent-cube-photography
silent-cube-photography
silent-cube-photography

9. Don't tumble dry your clothes as it's a huge drain on your electricity. Simply pop a clothes airer in your laundry room or kitchen

„Solid line” clothes rack , Phil Divi Product Design Phil Divi Product Design Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
Phil Divi Product Design

„Solid line” clothes rack

Phil Divi Product Design
Phil Divi Product Design
Phil Divi Product Design

10. Opting for a contract-free mobile phone will save you hundreds of pounds. Plus, there are lots of free call apps available now too!

Wildflowers - Phone Case Holly Francesca Study/officeAccessories & decoration
Holly Francesca

Wildflowers—Phone Case

Holly Francesca
Holly Francesca
Holly Francesca

11. Use a lunchbox to avoid spending all your wages on expensive lunches when you're out of the house

Küchenaccessoires, fotokasten GmbH fotokasten GmbH Dining roomCrockery & glassware
fotokasten GmbH

fotokasten GmbH
fotokasten GmbH
fotokasten GmbH

12. A food delivery service can ensure you get exactly what you need and nothing more, thus preventing expensive food wastage

Bowl for fruits homify Dining roomAccessories & decoration Ceramic Brown
homify

Bowl for fruits

homify
homify
homify

13. Always have a well-stocked sewing kit in your home so you can make basic repairs to clothing and textiles

The little red hen hoop art Thimble Hoop KitchenAccessories & textiles Textile Multicolored
Thimble Hoop

The little red hen hoop art

Thimble Hoop
Thimble Hoop
Thimble Hoop

14. Don't waste money on lots of different pans when a slow cooker is the easiest and most cost-effective way to prepare evening meals

Magic Corner Solution Urban Myth KitchenStorage
Urban Myth

Magic Corner Solution

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

15. A small chest freezer can be kept in a shed or garage and offers huge potential for snapping up buy one, get one free deals at the supermarket

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

16. Fabric tote bags are the best option for your grocery shopping as they'll last forever. Supermarkets also have bag for life schemes so you shouldn't ever need to buy another

Emotional baggage canvas tote An Artful Life Dressing roomAccessories & decoration
An Artful Life

Emotional baggage canvas tote

An Artful Life
An Artful Life
An Artful Life

17. LED light bulbs cost a little more initially but, once you've got them installed, save money on your electricity bill immediately

Bare bulb fabric flex light An Artful Life HouseholdHomewares
An Artful Life

Bare bulb fabric flex light

An Artful Life
An Artful Life
An Artful Life

18. Install a budget tracker app on your computer to make sure you're staying on target

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London, HollandGreen HollandGreen Eclectic style study/office
HollandGreen

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London

HollandGreen
HollandGreen
HollandGreen

19. Only buy A+ or A++ rated appliances, which are the most economical to run and environmentally sound

Courtyard House - East Dulwich, Designcubed Designcubed Modern kitchen
Designcubed

Courtyard House — East Dulwich

Designcubed
Designcubed
Designcubed

20. Install water saving gizmos on your taps and shower head to ensure your household isn't using more than it needs

Ansty Manor, Bathroom BLA Architects Country style bathroom
BLA Architects

Ansty Manor, Bathroom

BLA Architects
BLA Architects
BLA Architects

Fore more money-saving tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 Of The Best (And Worst) Garden Investments.

Special kitchens: 10 modern and minimalist designs
Which of these ideas could help reduce your outgoings?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks