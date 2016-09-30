15 heavenly ideas to copy in your little back garden

We've said it before and we'll say it again, a small back garden is nothing to lament. Especially not these days, when there is so much incredible inspiration around.

Just to prove we mean what we say, we found some of the loveliest small gardening projects and brought them to you today, so you can drink in the ideas that experienced landscape architects make look so natural.

Whether you have a tiny terrace, a petite patio or a little lawn, we have some fantastic ideas for you, so let's take a look at them now!