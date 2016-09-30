Your browser is out-of-date.

15 heavenly ideas to copy in your little back garden

Escritório Jardim, CP Paisagismo CP Paisagismo Modern garden
We've said it before and we'll say it again, a small back garden is nothing to lament. Especially not these days, when there is so much incredible inspiration around.

Just to prove we mean what we say, we found some of the loveliest small gardening projects and brought them to you today, so you can drink in the ideas that experienced landscape architects make look so natural.

Whether you have a tiny terrace, a petite patio or a little lawn, we have some fantastic ideas for you, so let's take a look at them now!

1. A tree-lined path will give the impression of luxury and opulence, even in a small space

Escritório Jardim, CP Paisagismo CP Paisagismo Modern garden
CP Paisagismo

2. Self-contained displays look great and are easy to plan out to perfection

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

3. Use every surface available to you, from floor to walls and above. Multi-level displays are amazing!

Mostra de Ambientes de Sete Lagoas - Cozinha Gourmet e Área Livre de Lazer, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern garden
Lider Interiores

4. Keep an eye on garden trends. Right now, green walls are hot and perfect for smaller spaces

Mayadeni – Jardim Paulista – SP, Gigi Botelho Paisagismo Gigi Botelho Paisagismo Garden
Gigi Botelho Paisagismo

5. Simple yet perfect borders will never go out of style. We love this colourful display!

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Minimalist style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

6. Vertical gardens are perfect for spaces with a tiny footprint. Simply build up if you can't plant out

Residência Sorocaba, Denise Barretto Arquitetura Denise Barretto Arquitetura Modern garden
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

7. Experiment with different styles and shapes of plants to create a varied garden that feels much bigger

APARTAMENTO KG, Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

8. If you need something easy to maintain, a rock garden is perfect for you and won't cost too much

Pedra Hitam, Palimanan Revestimentos Naturais Palimanan Revestimentos Naturais Modern bars & clubs Offices & stores
Palimanan Revestimentos Naturais

9. Don't overlook awkward corners as they could be perfect for a spiky friend

Интерьер с характером, студия дизайна "Крендель" студия дизайна 'Крендель' Modern conservatory
студия дизайна <q>Крендель</q>

10. Creeping blooms will always make a small garden look glamorous and inviting. Wisteria is our favourite as it smells so good!

MORAR MAIS POR MENOS - VARANDA , Bender Arquitetura Bender Arquitetura Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Bender Arquitetura

11. Wall-mount planters to get the impact of a large, luscious garden even when you don't have the square meterage

ambientaçoes, Estudio Amélia Tarozzo Estudio Amélia Tarozzo Modern conservatory
Estudio Amélia Tarozzo

12. A small terrace can still look hugely stylish if you keep it neat and perfect. Beautiful gravel is the best bet but we love the wooden path slats here

APP | Projeto de Interiores, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Kali Arquitetura

13. If you love gardening, be sure to leave yourself a cute little potting corner

PEQUENO JARDIM APARTAMENTO TÉRREO. SÃO PAULO.BRASIL, Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz Modern garden
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz

14. Even in a little garden, more can be more when it comes to plants. Greenery will never feel too overbearing!

Paisagismo permanente, Lo. interiores Lo. interiores Interior landscaping
Lo. interiores

15. For a little easy relaxation in your bijou garden, a hammock is perfect as it can be removed whenever you want

homify Modern garden
homify

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 Fabulous Planters That Would Boost Your Small Garden.

Does your small garden now seem full of potential?

