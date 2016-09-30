Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Staircases that can help organise your busy home

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Your stairs can do so much more than transport you to a higher floor of your home, so if you haven't given any thought to their inherent storage potential, now's the time.

We've found some stunning staircases that architects created specifically to offer dual functionality. While they all work perfectly for their primary purpose, the extra hallway storage potential they offer is staggering.

If you never quite have enough space, don't have as many cupboards as you need or have nowhere to hang the family's coats, this really is the article for you!

1. The open cavity under these stairs is perfect for large storage trunks

Reforma integral de vivienda, Indire Reformas S.L. Indire Reformas S.L. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Indire Reformas S.L.

Indire Reformas S.L.
Indire Reformas S.L.
Indire Reformas S.L.

2. The bold colour is only beaten by a fabulously helpful sideboard

Loja Carina Farfalla , Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores Eclectic style clinics Multicolored Offices & stores
Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores

Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores
Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores
Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores

3. Installed in the corner of the room, this staircase makes a little home office possible

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Even small stairs can be amazingly handy if you add integral shelving. Look at that bench seat!

en coeur d'ilôt, agence MGA architecte DPLG agence MGA architecte DPLG Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
agence MGA architecte DPLG

agence MGA architecte DPLG
agence MGA architecte DPLG
agence MGA architecte DPLG

5. Sleek and modern, these built-in under-stairs cupboards must be so helpful for a busy family

Stairs homify Modern living room
homify

Stairs

homify
homify
homify

6. Have you ever seen such an adorable and perfectly placed home library? What a way to utilise dead space!

ESCALIER +++, Thibaut Defrance - Cabestan Thibaut Defrance - Cabestan Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Thibaut Defrance—Cabestan

Thibaut Defrance - Cabestan
Thibaut Defrance—Cabestan
Thibaut Defrance - Cabestan

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Cubbyhole storage is ideal for a large household as everyone can have their own boxes

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

8. Function and beauty combine so effortlessly when you put your stairs to good use. This art display is staggering!

Дом за городом, Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home

Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home
Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home
Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home

9. A below-stairs sofa den? We can't get enough of this idea

Biblio-banquette, Blue Interior Design Blue Interior Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Beige
Blue Interior Design

Blue Interior Design
Blue Interior Design
Blue Interior Design

10. If your stairs are contemporary, so too should your storage be. These differently sized cupboards look seamless

Studio Girodet, Pierre Georges Architecte Pierre Georges Architecte BedroomBeds & headboards
Pierre Georges Architecte

Pierre Georges Architecte
Pierre Georges Architecte
Pierre Georges Architecte

11. We don't know if we've ever seen such easy and attractive log storage as this. What a way to add low-level functionality

Scala a sbalzo con alzata , Thomaseth Thomaseth Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Thomaseth

Thomaseth
Thomaseth
Thomaseth

12. You can't accuse this house of having any dead space! By adding pull-out coat and shoe racks, the stairs become a real feature!

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs built-in storage,space saving furniture
homify

Innovative storage solutions.

homify
homify
homify

13. Maybe we can put practicality to one side and explore the possibility of an indoor garden under the stairs! You can't deny it looks phenomenal

PROJECTO 3, Grupo HC Grupo HC Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Grupo HC

Grupo HC
Grupo HC
Grupo HC

14. This staircase is so unusual, being solid and blocked in but, by opening it back up into bookshelves, the whole look is amazing. There's even a hidden water closet in there too!

Casa de 2 Plantas que aprovecha cada rincón, MBVB Arquitectos MBVB Arquitectos Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
MBVB Arquitectos

MBVB Arquitectos
MBVB Arquitectos
MBVB Arquitectos

15. Any space is valuable space, especially if you have a lot of belongings to display. We love this eclectic shelf of knick-knacks and know it will appeal to all you collectors

Casa Knittel, 360arquitetura 360arquitetura Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
360arquitetura

360arquitetura
360arquitetura
360arquitetura

For more staircase inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Stylish Stairs For Small Spaces.

15 heavenly ideas to copy in your little back garden
Are you seeing extra storage potential in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks