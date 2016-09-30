Staircases that can help organise your busy home

Your stairs can do so much more than transport you to a higher floor of your home, so if you haven't given any thought to their inherent storage potential, now's the time.

We've found some stunning staircases that architects created specifically to offer dual functionality. While they all work perfectly for their primary purpose, the extra hallway storage potential they offer is staggering.

If you never quite have enough space, don't have as many cupboards as you need or have nowhere to hang the family's coats, this really is the article for you!