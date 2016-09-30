Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

17 cleaning hacks for the most sparkling bathroom

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Cleaning the bathroom can't be many people's favourite chore. If it's yours, lucky you! We, however, can't stand it and anything that makes it quicker and easier is welcome advice. 

We've taken time to look at old wives' tales and cleaning myths and filtered out those tips that really work and will get your bathroom looking as wonderful as when your designer first created it.

If you're ready for an easier life, read on!

1. When rubbed on taps and surfaces, a cut lemon half will instantly remove water spots

TARIMA DE ROBLE STORM - MADRID, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern bathroom
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

2. Clean extractor fans with air cans or grab the vacuum cleaner hose and stretch!

Cedarwood, Tye Architects Tye Architects Modern bathroom
Tye Architects

Cedarwood

Tye Architects
Tye Architects
Tye Architects

3. When baking soda, vinegar and lemon juice are combined they make a perfect 'before you go' spray to be spritzed into a toilet bowl ahead of use

Belsize Park Hélène Dabrowski Interiors Modern bathroom
Hélène Dabrowski Interiors

Belsize Park

Hélène Dabrowski Interiors
Hélène Dabrowski Interiors
Hélène Dabrowski Interiors

4. Let your toilet brush drip dry by pinning it under the seat, to prevent stagnant water collecting in the holder

main bathroom Progressive Design London Eclectic style bathroom
Progressive Design London

main bathroom

Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London

5. While we're talking about toilet brushes, add some disinfectant to your holder to keep things smelling good

Modern Shower room A1 Lofts and Extensions Modern bathroom
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Modern Shower room

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

6. Use a bleach pen on grout to make it sparkle again

Luxury Bathroom Studio Hooton Modern bathroom
Studio Hooton

Luxury Bathroom

Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. To prevent hair blocking your plumbing, add some hair removal cream to your drains!

Victorian Townhouse, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Modern bathroom
Etons of Bath

Victorian Townhouse

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

8. When poured down your drains once a week, a liquid mix of baking soda and vinegar will prevent blockages

Aberdeen Park, ReDesign London Ltd ReDesign London Ltd Modern bathroom
ReDesign London Ltd

Aberdeen Park

ReDesign London Ltd
ReDesign London Ltd
ReDesign London Ltd

9. Polish chrome items with baby oil for a showroom finish!

Loft bathroom homify Modern bathroom
homify

Loft bathroom

homify
homify
homify

10. If you have more than one bathroom, keep a stash of cleaning products in each to avoid having to cart them around the house

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern bathroom
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

11. Did you know that you can pop your shower curtain in the washing machine to keep it fresh? Neither did we!

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Fill a sandwich bag with white vinegar then tie to your shower head overnight. The submerged metal will be limescale-free in the morning

Family Bathroom homify Modern bathroom
homify

Family Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

13. Use 'barkeeper's friend' polish to remove porcelain stains from sinks, baths and toilets

Bathroom Roselind Wilson Design Modern bathroom bathroom,modern,contemporary,tiles,interior design
Roselind Wilson Design

Bathroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

14. Remove light covers when doing your cleaning so you can give them a quick wipe. You'll be shocked at what a difference a bright light will make

Chiswick Quay, Rousseau Rousseau Modern bathroom
Rousseau

Chiswick Quay

Rousseau
Rousseau
Rousseau

15. Keep antibacterial wipes in a bathroom dresser to wipe the sink and toilet once a day. Little tasks like this will prevent the need for a 'big clean' once a week

City appartment, Hampstead Design Hub Hampstead Design Hub Modern bathroom
Hampstead Design Hub

City appartment

Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub

16. Clean around toilet seat screws to remove any lingering smells

Hyde Park Mews, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Modern bathroom
Gregory Phillips Architects

Hyde Park Mews

Gregory Phillips Architects
Gregory Phillips Architects
Gregory Phillips Architects

17. Don't forget to clean bath toys as they can get full of stagnant water. A warm soak in water and white vinegar will do the trick

Marble and grey oak bathroom homify Modern bathroom
homify

Marble and grey oak bathroom

homify
homify
homify

For more cleaning innovation, take a look at this Ideabook: 17 Refreshingly Easy Cleaning Tips That Actually Work.

Staircases that can help organise your busy home
Will any of these tips are you planning to try?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks