18 fabulous lighting ideas to brighten your home

Inside, outside, it's all the same when it comes to installing amazing lighting that will make the most of your home, which we think is an absolute necessity.

We've been blown away by some of the beautiful lighting schemes adopted by designers on behalf of their clients, so thought it would be fun to show you some of our all time favourites in case they inspire you to do something similar. After all, what's the point in having the perfect dining room if your lighting isn't up to scratch? Or taking the time to create a stunning house façade if the outdoor lighting lets it down?

Let's get to illuminating you in the importance of lovely lighting!