18 fabulous lighting ideas to brighten your home

press profile homify press profile homify
Apartament OpenSpace, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Inside, outside, it's all the same when it comes to installing amazing lighting that will make the most of your home, which we think is an absolute necessity.

We've been blown away by some of the beautiful lighting schemes adopted by designers on behalf of their clients, so thought it would be fun to show you some of our all time favourites in case they inspire you to do something similar. After all, what's the point in having the perfect dining room if your lighting isn't up to scratch? Or taking the time to create a stunning house façade if the outdoor lighting lets it down?

Let's get to illuminating you in the importance of lovely lighting!

1. If you have some texture in or around your home, enhancing that with your lighting is a must!

Residência HCF, A/ZERO Arquitetura A/ZERO Arquitetura Modern houses
A/ZERO Arquitetura

A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura

2. Coordinate your landscaping to enhance your lighting and your home will look so high end

Casa Green Hills, ARC+ Arquitetura ARC+ Arquitetura Modern houses
ARC+ Arquitetura

ARC+ Arquitetura
ARC+ Arquitetura
ARC+ Arquitetura

3. Dining room lighting should focus on drawing diners together so keep it dramatic and directed at the table

Crespià, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style dining room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

4. Recessed wall lights are perfect to give your façade a designer feel

Kupuri , BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Tropical style walls & floors
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

5. A little colour can go a long way so experiment with your doorway illumination

homify Modern walls & floors
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Floor lights that hug the shape of the wall will never fail to impress

residencia Gallardo, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style walls & floors Stone Amber/Gold
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

7. Simplicity is often the best idea, so impactful freestanding lamps are great for a living room

homify Rustic style walls & floors Chipboard Brown
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. A swimming pool makes any garden shine, especially at night when the lights are on!

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern houses
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

9. Under-shelving lighting is fast becoming incredibly popular. We think it's perfect for a home office to make those late nights a little more bearable

Apartamento Vila Olímpia, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Modern study/office
Helô Marques Associados

Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados

10. We're not sure how it was done, but this block wall with interspersed lighting cubes has captured our heart!

La Casa Desnuda, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style houses
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

11. For smaller, awkward spaces, such as a loft bathroom, natural light is your best friend so start looking into skylights

Apartament OpenSpace, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bathroom
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

12. Simple, punctuated exterior lighting that highlights textures and warm tones will make your house give a great first impression

La Casa K27, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
P11 ARQUITECTOS

P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS

13. Lighting the steps up to your front door will create a real sense of expectation and drama

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

14. A brightly lit rear garden will always stick in people's minds. Really go to town with your terrace

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern pool
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

15. Your bedroom is always focused around the bed but your lighting can be a real draw too. Unusual, hanging lights looks so romantic

ATICO EN BLANES, LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo Modern style bedroom
LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo

LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo
LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo
LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo

16. We hadn't really thought about lighting our plants before but, now that we've seen this picture, we can't get it out of our minds

Residência J&F - projeto arquitetônico: Paulo Delmondes | fotos: Gilson Barbosa, Studio Gilson Barbosa Studio Gilson Barbosa Modern houses
Studio Gilson Barbosa

Studio Gilson Barbosa
Studio Gilson Barbosa
Studio Gilson Barbosa

17. For a welcoming vibe, light any panels of warm wood on the exterior of your home. This will naturally draw the eye to all those pretty designer touches

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

18. Bathroom lighting really needs to be bright to make your space look and feel clean and fresh. Spotlights are perfect for this but we also love the integrated shelf lighting idea!

Baños by Brukman Chechik Arquitectos, LIVE IN LIVE IN Modern bathroom
LIVE IN

LIVE IN
LIVE IN
LIVE IN

For more home lighting tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 21 Outdoor Lighting Ideas To Make Your Home Shine.

A Stylishly Practical Family Home
Did you love any of our bright ideas?

