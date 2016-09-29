Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 small country houses to inspire you to build one

press profile homify press profile homify
Caseiros House , SAMF Arquitectos SAMF Arquitectos Country style houses
Loading admin actions …

A cottage in the country is a dream for so many people, but knowing what style to build could be a real challenge. Not any more though, as we love a gorgeous cottage here at homify and have found a handful of our favourites to show you today. 

We just know you're going to be saving all of these amazing houses to show your architect so, before you settle on a design, make sure you have a good look at all of these and see if anything takes your fancy!

1. Cottage with a terrace

Rústica e Colonial, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Colonial style balcony, veranda & terrace
RAC ARQUITETURA

RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA

Isn't this home just perfect for socialising? That terrace looks absolutely amazing with the steel framework.

2. Finished in a bold colour

Ninho da Coruja - Chalé - Fotografias para Divulgação, DecoraPhotos - RHSPhotos DecoraPhotos - RHSPhotos Rustic style conference centres Hotels
DecoraPhotos—RHSPhotos

DecoraPhotos - RHSPhotos
DecoraPhotos—RHSPhotos
DecoraPhotos - RHSPhotos

We love this rust hue and can you imagine how well it must blend in with the trees in autumn? A bit of colour never hurts.

3. Colonial style

Residência JA, L2 Arquitetura L2 Arquitetura Country style houses
L2 Arquitetura

L2 Arquitetura
L2 Arquitetura
L2 Arquitetura

A gorgeous mix of wooden framework, platers render and stone chimney, this cottage has a little of everything!

4. Some Mediterranean flavour

Caseiros House , SAMF Arquitectos SAMF Arquitectos Country style houses
SAMF Arquitectos

Caseiros House

SAMF Arquitectos
SAMF Arquitectos
SAMF Arquitectos

The simple red clay tiles on the roof and the white wall render have a Mediterranean feel here, especially when you add in painted window shutters.

5. A mixed bag

Casas em madeira , CASA & CAMPO - Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras CASA & CAMPO - Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras
CASA &amp; CAMPO—Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras

CASA & CAMPO - Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras
CASA &amp; CAMPO—Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras
CASA & CAMPO - Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras

You don't have to settle on one style you like, so feel free to experiment with lots of materials and finishes. 

There's almost an Asian feel to this space, don't you think?

6. Modern styling

homify Country house
homify

homify
homify
homify

A contemporary take on a rural cottage home, the muted tones maintain a sense of what heritage is being updated.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Chalet goodness

"Dornröschenschloss", miacasa miacasa Country style houses
miacasa

miacasa
miacasa
miacasa

A chalet-style cottage is the ultimate design for many people and we can see why! Classic and welcoming, all you need is some edelweiss.

8. Nordic inspiration

Haus B, JEBENS SCHOOF ARCHITEKTEN BDA JEBENS SCHOOF ARCHITEKTEN BDA Modern houses
JEBENS SCHOOF ARCHITEKTEN BDA

JEBENS SCHOOF ARCHITEKTEN BDA
JEBENS SCHOOF ARCHITEKTEN BDA
JEBENS SCHOOF ARCHITEKTEN BDA

All things Scandi and Nordic are still enjoying significant popularity and this cabin won't be the exception. 

Simple and charming, it makes a real statement.

9. All about the view

CASA COM VIDRO E MADEIRA, NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Country style houses
NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

When you build a country cottage, you don't do so to ignore the view. We love the inclusion of plenty of glazing to really connect with nature.

10. The ultimate log cabin

Smart Wood - баня и летняя кухня, Smart Wood Smart Wood Rustic style houses
Smart Wood

Smart Wood
Smart Wood
Smart Wood

Has this been made from whole trees? What a beautiful and traditional looking cottage! It must also smell incredible.

11. A lakeside hideaway

Haus am See, Pfeiffer Architekten Pfeiffer Architekten Houses
Pfeiffer Architekten

Pfeiffer Architekten
Pfeiffer Architekten
Pfeiffer Architekten

For the ultimate in stealthy homes, you can't beat a cottage in the woods. This one might be petite, but it's mighty stylish!

12. Bigger isn't always better

Geuloever, Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban Modern houses
Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban

Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban
Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban
Zwarthout Shou Sugi Ban

This small cabin/cottage has everything you need and makes you stop and think about what you could do without. 

The black cladding adds such an edge! 

13. Raised living

Casa em Guararema, Cabana Arquitetos Cabana Arquitetos Rustic style houses Wood
Cabana Arquitetos

Cabana Arquitetos
Cabana Arquitetos
Cabana Arquitetos

Traditional in Alpine regions, cottages on stilts are a little more unusual to us in the UK. They offer incredible views though, so we think we could get on board.

14. Prefabricated and easy

VIMOB by COLECTIVO CREATIVO , COLECTIVO CREATIVO COLECTIVO CREATIVO Modern houses
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

A wooden cabin cottage home would be a fast and easy project to complete, if you opted for prefabricated panels.

15. Eco-friendly and sustainable

Sommerhaus PIU 65, SOMMERHAUS PIU - YES WE WOOD SOMMERHAUS PIU - YES WE WOOD Prefabricated home Wood
SOMMERHAUS PIU—YES WE WOOD

SOMMERHAUS PIU - YES WE WOOD
SOMMERHAUS PIU—YES WE WOOD
SOMMERHAUS PIU - YES WE WOOD

It makes sense to take some cues from your home's surroundings.

So, in the case of country cottages, getting a little more in tune with nature and sustainable is only polite. An energy-efficient cottage would be an absolute dream!

For more country home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: City Or Country Living?

The Perfect House for Only £42k!
Would you love a little place in the country?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks