Lounge decoration ideas with less money and effort

Who doesn’t love a beautifully decorated living room? That feeling of pride when you show your friends/guests to the living room and hear their positive remarks regarding your impeccable taste in wallpaper, your stunning rug, and those amazing sofas. Feels good, doesn’t it?
Well just because you don’t have the budget to make use of a professional interior designer doesn’t mean that a striking living room is out of the question. Playing interior designer is fun and easy—if you play by the rules, that is. The last thing you want is to pour time, effort, and money into that interior space, just to witness your visitors’ expressions of horror when they step into your home.
So, with a beautiful living room and your reputation at stake, let’s take a look at the 10 crucial need-to-know facts before you add so much as a scatter cushion.
The same way you don’t just get in your car and see where it takes you, that is how you need to approach the designing of your living room – with a plan in place. You need to know where you want to end up.
We are not saying you should have every little factor figured out beforehand, but kick-starting your decorating project with a firm plan in mind will definitely make the entire process much easier – and much more fun.
How are you going to know what you want if you don’t know what’s out there? Check out our vast range of photos and articles here on homify to see what homeowners and designers worldwide do with both interior and exterior spaces.
Make a list of ideas and choose your favourites that you would like to work with.
If your living room lighting is bad, then the entire room will look bad. The right lighting can help your living room to shine and glow most charmingly, plus complement your décor and furniture pieces.
Opt for layered lighting instead of one prime lighting source, such as an overhead ceiling light with two table lamps and/or wall sconces.
After picking out your sofas, coffee tables, and other living room furniture pieces, you need to place them in such a manner that the room is both aesthetically pleasing and practical (i.e. ease of movement).
Never place the furniture up against the walls, as it makes the room look smaller.
Whether it’s curtains, drapes or blinds, window treatment that don’t flow with the décor scheme will look like last minute additions.
If you struggle with choosing the correct curtains, pick a style where the hues match those of your furniture.
Flooring must always flow with your existing colour scheme and style. Thus, whether you opt for wooden floors, tiles or carpet, make sure the tones are correct in relation to the rest of the room, and that it allows for easy movement.
A much-too-plush carpet that swallows furniture and people is neither practical nor attractive!
Speaking of practical, your living room should offer enough free space for movements.
Remember that you are not decorating a furniture store; that space is going to be used on a daily basis, so be realistic about your legroom.
Personal touches are always welcome; it is what distinguishes your space from your neighbour’s.
Thus, opt for a few keepsakes, décor pieces, and other goodies that flaunt your personal style, whether it’s flea market specials or artefacts you inherited.
Those plants and flowers aren’t meant solely for the garden. A few potted pretties or fresh-cut florals in a vase can instantly zhoosh up any room, both in terms of visuals and scent.
Even if you adore the minimalist style, make sure you add just a little zing to your walls, whether it be framed paintings, family photos, a rug, or even some wall decals.
And don’t worry if you’re not sure about how to hang that wall art; we’ve got you covered. Check out these: 10 Simple Tips For Gallery-Worthy Wall Art At Home.