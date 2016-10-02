Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Lounge decoration ideas with less money and effort

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Haus in Przasnysz, FOORMA FOORMA Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Who doesn’t love a beautifully decorated living room? That feeling of pride when you show your friends/guests to the living room and hear their positive remarks regarding your impeccable taste in wallpaper, your stunning rug, and those amazing sofas. Feels good, doesn’t it? 

Well just because you don’t have the budget to make use of a professional interior designer doesn’t mean that a striking living room is out of the question. Playing interior designer is fun and easy—if you play by the rules, that is. The last thing you want is to pour time, effort, and money into that interior space, just to witness your visitors’ expressions of horror when they step into your home.

So, with a beautiful living room and your reputation at stake, let’s take a look at the 10 crucial need-to-know facts before you add so much as a scatter cushion.

1. Plan ahead

Skandynawskie biele i szarości., 4ma projekt 4ma projekt Scandinavian style living room
4ma projekt

4ma projekt
4ma projekt
4ma projekt

The same way you don’t just get in your car and see where it takes you, that is how you need to approach the designing of your living room – with a plan in place. You need to know where you want to end up.

We are not saying you should have every little factor figured out beforehand, but kick-starting your decorating project with a firm plan in mind will definitely make the entire process much easier – and much more fun.

2. Do your research

Living Room Roselind Wilson Design Modern living room modern,living room,sofa,chairs,lamps,furniture,contemporary
Roselind Wilson Design

Living Room

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

How are you going to know what you want if you don’t know what’s out there? Check out our vast range of photos and articles here on homify to see what homeowners and designers worldwide do with both interior and exterior spaces. 

Make a list of ideas and choose your favourites that you would like to work with.

3. Focus on the lighting

Living Room Luke Cartledge Photography Classic style living room
Luke Cartledge Photography

Living Room

Luke Cartledge Photography
Luke Cartledge Photography
Luke Cartledge Photography

If your living room lighting is bad, then the entire room will look bad. The right lighting can help your living room to shine and glow most charmingly, plus complement your décor and furniture pieces.

Opt for layered lighting instead of one prime lighting source, such as an overhead ceiling light with two table lamps and/or wall sconces.

4. Be clever with your furniture

South London Apartment Bhavin Taylor Design Modern living room
Bhavin Taylor Design

South London Apartment

Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

After picking out your sofas, coffee tables, and other living room furniture pieces, you need to place them in such a manner that the room is both aesthetically pleasing and practical (i.e. ease of movement).

Never place the furniture up against the walls, as it makes the room look smaller.

5. Pick the right window treatment

Printworks, Prestigious Textiles Prestigious Textiles Eclectic style living room
Prestigious Textiles

Printworks

Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles

Whether it’s curtains, drapes or blinds, window treatment that don’t flow with the décor scheme will look like last minute additions.

If you struggle with choosing the correct curtains, pick a style where the hues match those of your furniture.

6. Don’t ignore the floor

Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Minimalist living room
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Richmond Full House Refurbishment

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Flooring must always flow with your existing colour scheme and style. Thus, whether you opt for wooden floors, tiles or carpet, make sure the tones are correct in relation to the rest of the room, and that it allows for easy movement.

A much-too-plush carpet that swallows furniture and people is neither practical nor attractive!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Have enough free space

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Speaking of practical, your living room should offer enough free space for movements. 

Remember that you are not decorating a furniture store; that space is going to be used on a daily basis, so be realistic about your legroom.

8. Include some cool accessories

Duke Street, Mayfair, Perfect Integration Perfect Integration Classic style living room
Perfect Integration

Duke Street, Mayfair

Perfect Integration
Perfect Integration
Perfect Integration

Personal touches are always welcome; it is what distinguishes your space from your neighbour’s. 

Thus, opt for a few keepsakes, décor pieces, and other goodies that flaunt your personal style, whether it’s flea market specials or artefacts you inherited.

9. Add some freshness

Гостиная "English style", Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк Modern living room Multicolored
Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк

Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк
Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк
Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк

Those plants and flowers aren’t meant solely for the garden. A few potted pretties or fresh-cut florals in a vase can instantly zhoosh up any room, both in terms of visuals and scent.

10. Don’t leave the walls bare

Haus in Przasnysz, FOORMA FOORMA Modern living room
FOORMA

FOORMA
FOORMA
FOORMA

Even if you adore the minimalist style, make sure you add just a little zing to your walls, whether it be framed paintings, family photos, a rug, or even some wall decals. 

And don’t worry if you’re not sure about how to hang that wall art; we’ve got you covered. Check out these: 10 Simple Tips For Gallery-Worthy Wall Art At Home.

13 wall finishes that'll give your bathroom zing!
How else can you ensure a functional and stylish lounge?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks