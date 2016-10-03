Common kitchen renovation mistakes

Ah, the kitchen! The heart of the home where we partake in a range of activities, from cooking and baking to dining and drinking, and even socialising and entertaining. Yes, the kitchen is so much more than the space where we work with food, which means when it comes to renovating or remodelling the kitchen, there are a lot of variables to consider.
But relax, as treating the kitchen to a makeover does not have to be brain surgery – especially not here on homify, where we always turn any difficult challenge into a stylish opportunity.
So, with a drop dead gorgeous, bespoke kitchen in mind, let’s take a look at the common pitfalls most of us are guilty of (but which you can easily avoid from now on) when it comes to the kitchen makeover.
Don’t overlook seemingly small add-ons and storage features, such as additional drawer dividers or cabinet storage solutions like a pantry pullout.
All of these will help transform your kitchen into a functional and practical space, which is exactly what it needs to be considering how much time we spend in it!
Always remember your kitchen’s busiest areas: the sink, stove, and refrigerator (a lot of designers refer to these three spots as the kitchen “work triangle”, as the relation of these to one another typically resembles a triangle).
Make sure these areas and appliances are easily accessible and in efficient locations that are relevant to one another.
Less is sometimes more, but never when it comes to your kitchen’s counter surfaces.
Extend your counter work space by opting for decorative corbels or shelving supports, and watch how your kitchen becomes much more user-friendly.
Even the most seasoned DIYer sometimes needs a helping hand, especially when undertaking a big project like a kitchen overhaul. Make sure to consult a professional, like a kitchen planner, before doing any work to save yourself some time (and possibly money as well).
Who knows, they might even offer some ideas and suggestions you hadn’t considered.
While focusing on making that kitchen look super sexy, be sure to protect the adjoining spaces and rooms from the new kitchen materials, paint drippings, and remodelling debris.
Before you do any work, decide what features of your new kitchen will be the most important, and allocate your finances accordingly.
And always remember that kitchen cabinets usually take up about one-third of a typical remodelling budget.
A kitchen remodel usually costs a pretty penny, which is why planning is crucial to ensure you get your money’s worth. Decide at the start how that renovation is going to increase your home’s overall value.
Consider your family and lifestyle as well – do you like to cook? Do you entertain a lot, which includes socialising in the kitchen? What about cabinet storage – is it a current problem in your home?
Don’t forget to visualise how the entire kitchen space will tie together in the end, including the little details such as wall colour, backsplash material, flooring, cabinet hardware, sink fittings, etc.
Choose your appliances at the start and work your remodelling around their styles. It is much easier to pick out cabinets and countertops to fit and flow with your fridge and dishwasher than the other way around.
Clever designs and kitchen planners come up with new storage solutions seemingly every day – so don’t miss out!
Features like pantries and corner drawers go a long way in helping you get the most out of your kitchen space.
At the end of the day, your kitchen overhaul project should be exciting and give you something to look forward to. And if you don’t enjoy doing the work, you may not give it your ultimate best.
Don’t be afraid to ask questions or try new things. Play with colours – use different shades of the same tone to see which ones work best. Think about what art pieces you will hang against the walls. Small details like these will make your kitchen space feel more personal to you.
