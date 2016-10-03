Common kitchen renovation mistakes

Ah, the kitchen! The heart of the home where we partake in a range of activities, from cooking and baking to dining and drinking, and even socialising and entertaining. Yes, the kitchen is so much more than the space where we work with food, which means when it comes to renovating or remodelling the kitchen, there are a lot of variables to consider.

But relax, as treating the kitchen to a makeover does not have to be brain surgery – especially not here on homify, where we always turn any difficult challenge into a stylish opportunity.

So, with a drop dead gorgeous, bespoke kitchen in mind, let’s take a look at the common pitfalls most of us are guilty of (but which you can easily avoid from now on) when it comes to the kitchen makeover.