Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Common kitchen renovation mistakes

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Tillingham | A Classic Family Kitchen, Davonport Davonport Classic style kitchen White
Loading admin actions …

Ah, the kitchen! The heart of the home where we partake in a range of activities, from cooking and baking to dining and drinking, and even socialising and entertaining. Yes, the kitchen is so much more than the space where we work with food, which means when it comes to renovating or remodelling the kitchen, there are a lot of variables to consider.

But relax, as treating the kitchen to a makeover does not have to be brain surgery – especially not here on homify, where we always turn any difficult challenge into a stylish opportunity.

So, with a drop dead gorgeous, bespoke kitchen in mind, let’s take a look at the common pitfalls most of us are guilty of (but which you can easily avoid from now on) when it comes to the kitchen makeover.

1. Forgetting about the small stuff

Cornforth White Shaker Kitchen homify Classic style kitchen
homify
homify

Don’t overlook seemingly small add-ons and storage features, such as additional drawer dividers or cabinet storage solutions like a pantry pullout.

All of these will help transform your kitchen into a functional and practical space, which is exactly what it needs to be considering how much time we spend in it!

2. Forgetting your workflow

homify Modern kitchen
homify
homify

Always remember your kitchen’s busiest areas: the sink, stove, and refrigerator (a lot of designers refer to these three spots as the kitchen “work triangle”, as the relation of these to one another typically resembles a triangle). 

Make sure these areas and appliances are easily accessible and in efficient locations that are relevant to one another.

3. Overlooking counter space

Cliff Dwelling, Specht Architects Specht Architects Eclectic style kitchen
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Less is sometimes more, but never when it comes to your kitchen’s counter surfaces. 

Extend your counter work space by opting for decorative corbels or shelving supports, and watch how your kitchen becomes much more user-friendly.

4. Not getting any help

Tillingham | A Classic Family Kitchen Davonport Classic style kitchen White
Davonport
Davonport

Even the most seasoned DIYer sometimes needs a helping hand, especially when undertaking a big project like a kitchen overhaul. Make sure to consult a professional, like a kitchen planner, before doing any work to save yourself some time (and possibly money as well).

Who knows, they might even offer some ideas and suggestions you hadn’t considered.

5. Forgetting other spaces

Floreat Residence Moda Interiors Modern kitchen
Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors

While focusing on making that kitchen look super sexy, be sure to protect the adjoining spaces and rooms from the new kitchen materials, paint drippings, and remodelling debris.

6. Ignoring your budget

Fallowfield | Traditional English Country Kitchen Davonport Classic style kitchen Wood Green
Davonport
Davonport

Before you do any work, decide what features of your new kitchen will be the most important, and allocate your finances accordingly. 

And always remember that kitchen cabinets usually take up about one-third of a typical remodelling budget.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Not thinking about the space

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern kitchen
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

A kitchen remodel usually costs a pretty penny, which is why planning is crucial to ensure you get your money’s worth. Decide at the start how that renovation is going to increase your home’s overall value. 

Consider your family and lifestyle as well – do you like to cook? Do you entertain a lot, which includes socialising in the kitchen? What about cabinet storage – is it a current problem in your home?

8. Forgetting the big picture

Deseo - Helix Terra Deseo Modern kitchen
Deseo
Deseo

Don’t forget to visualise how the entire kitchen space will tie together in the end, including the little details such as wall colour, backsplash material, flooring, cabinet hardware, sink fittings, etc.

9. Picking your appliances last

Glastonbury Grove, Haus12 Interiors Haus12 Interiors Modern kitchen
Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

Choose your appliances at the start and work your remodelling around their styles. It is much easier to pick out cabinets and countertops to fit and flow with your fridge and dishwasher than the other way around.

10. Skimping on cabinet storage

MR & MRS TAYLOR'S KITCHEN, Diane Berry Kitchens Diane Berry Kitchens Modern kitchen
Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens

Clever designs and kitchen planners come up with new storage solutions seemingly every day – so don’t miss out! 

Features like pantries and corner drawers go a long way in helping you get the most out of your kitchen space.

11. Not having fun

concrete worktops homify Minimalist kitchen london,extension,architecture,glass,kitchen,concrete
homify
homify

At the end of the day, your kitchen overhaul project should be exciting and give you something to look forward to. And if you don’t enjoy doing the work, you may not give it your ultimate best. 

Don’t be afraid to ask questions or try new things. Play with colours – use different shades of the same tone to see which ones work best. Think about what art pieces you will hang against the walls. Small details like these will make your kitchen space feel more personal to you. 

To inspire your culinary dream space, take a look at these: 11 clever kitchen ideas you can copy.

Bomb Site to Fab Family Home
Planning a kitchen overhaul? Do tell us your plans!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks