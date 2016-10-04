Speed cleaning your bathroom in 15 minutes is no lie!

Being one of the busiest spots in the house, the bathroom is also the place which almost every guest visits (either to answer nature’s call, check out what you’re hiding in your bathroom cabinet, or just look at your choice of textiles and colours to satisfy their own curiosity).
Therefore, you can’t expect to have your bathroom (especially the guest one) be off limits to visitors just because you didn’t have time to do a thorough cleaning—unless there is a major bathroom design renovation going on, or the toilet/sink is out of working order.
But fear not, for we have found a solution to add some decent shine and sparkle to your bathroom in less than 15 minutes – yes, 15!
Here’s how…
Hang a plastic shopping bag on the bathroom doorknob and use it for all the bathroom trash, to empty the wastebasket, and the wipes you will be using in the next step(s).
Fill a spray bottle with half water, half white vinegar. Spray this solution onto paper towels or a microfibre cloth and use it to wipe all the surfaces – from soap drips on faucets to toothpaste spatters on the mirror and countertops.
Don’t forget the sink and shower door!
Grab some bleach, pour a cup into the toilet bowl, and brush around the sides and under the rim. Let this sit for about five minutes while you continue with the rest of the toilet.
Using a fresh wipe/cloth, clean the top of the toilet tank, the flusher handle, as well as the lid. Use a new wipe for the top and the bottom of the seat, and the lip of the bowl – in that same order. Take another wipe and clean the base of the toilet and the floor around it.
Flush the toilet. Then use another wipe to swipe the vents and the baseboards.
Using a damp microfibre cloth, swipe cobwebs from ceiling corners (stick the cloth on the end of a broom to help you reach). Dust the door frames, tile ledges, mouldings, shelves, wall art, cabinetry, and windowsills.
Using a disinfecting wipe, do the light switch and the soap dish.
Unless you’re expecting an overnight guest, fresh hand towels are more than enough – they are the only ones short-term guests use. But don’t remove the bath- and shower towels, just straighten/fold/roll them neatly.
Don’t forget to put out a fresh roll of toilet paper!
Shake out your rug or bathroom mat to fluff it up – this makes it look like it’s been recently vacuumed. Then, using a dampened paper towel, wipe all the corners of the room to collect the hair and dust that seem to build up there.
Need a bathroom designer? How about a painter or floorer? Our list of professionals can help you out…
Move the (now empty) wastebasket to just outside the door. Using your wipes / cloths, do a quick swipe of the flooring surface, starting with the corner farthest from the door and backing out.
Once done, place the wastebasket back in its spot. Perhaps spray a scent to freshen up the room. Don’t forget to take your filled-up plastic bag off the door handle.
And we’re done!
For more home cleaning genius, take a look at: 24 Must-Read (And Must-Try) Home Cleaning Tips.