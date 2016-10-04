Speed cleaning your bathroom in 15 minutes is no lie!

Being one of the busiest spots in the house, the bathroom is also the place which almost every guest visits (either to answer nature’s call, check out what you’re hiding in your bathroom cabinet, or just look at your choice of textiles and colours to satisfy their own curiosity).

Therefore, you can’t expect to have your bathroom (especially the guest one) be off limits to visitors just because you didn’t have time to do a thorough cleaning—unless there is a major bathroom design renovation going on, or the toilet/sink is out of working order.

But fear not, for we have found a solution to add some decent shine and sparkle to your bathroom in less than 15 minutes – yes, 15!

Here’s how…