A Stylishly Practical Family Home

Everybody loves a light and well-designed home, and the property we're taking a look at today is exactly that. A fine example of a liveable yet sleek space, this house, designed by Korean architects, Woodsun, has captured our hearts and imaginations.

It just goes to show that when it comes to living well, you don't need endless amounts of space or extravagant features. Simple, stylish and practical is the way to go.

Let's get a little closer and take a peek inside…