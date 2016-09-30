A Stylishly Practical Family Home

Everybody loves a light and well-designed home, and the property we're taking a look at today is exactly that. A fine example of a liveable yet sleek space, this house, designed by Korean architects, Woodsun, has captured our hearts and imaginations.
It just goes to show that when it comes to living well, you don't need endless amounts of space or extravagant features. Simple, stylish and practical is the way to go.
Let's get a little closer and take a peek inside…
The exterior makes use of natural materials, such as wood and slate. The combination of warm tones and rich textures with the cooler colours creates a striking contrast.
The choice of white paint for the façade results in a modern and fresh frontage that is sure to impress visitors on arrival. A pathway of small stone slabs leads to the discreetly integrated front door.
Inside, the living area is large and filled with natural light. The white walls refer back to the clean exterior, with the same wooden features providing contrast once again. Whilst the beams across the ceiling provide a rustic touch, the polished floorboards offer a more contemporary style to the room.
Though the interior mostly follows a simple design and colour scheme, the tiled wall behind the kitchen counters adds a touch of colour and character.
From this angle, we get a glimpse of the unusual yet attractive light fixture that illuminates the space. Mimicking the traditional candelabra, the fixture consists of glowing bulbs with copper detailing rather than candlesticks.
We can also see here how the storage units contribute to the contemporary style of the space, each a different shape and size to the next, and painted a stark white to match the walls.
The living area has been tastefully decorated in a minimalist style so that the owners can add their own style and personality to the space in the form of prints and ornaments.
However, the key furnishings, such as the elegant curtains and 70's-inspired Danish sideboard, have been carefully selected to make the most of the room.
As you may expect, the bathroom is equally as refined and minimalist. White ceramic fixtures keep the room feeling fresh and the light colour scheme also helps to create an illusion of space in what can fairly be described as a small bathroom.
Amongst the white and grey interior, our eyes are drawn to one small addition that you probably wouldn't expect—a large glowing bee! It just illustrates how one small detail can really have a big impact on a room.
Last but not least, we come to one of the bedrooms, which has been decorated with the calmness and tranquillity of the sea in mind.
A merging of turquoise, pale green and powder blue make this room the perfect place to enjoy some peace and quiet and catch forty winks. Though small, cleverly integrated storage and a large window utilises the space well, making it appear bigger than it really is.
