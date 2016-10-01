15 very real ways to use artificial grass in your garden

Artificial grass is a fantastically versatile product that allows even those of you with bad soil, no gardening skills or a total lack of interest in keeping a lawn looking good, the opportunity to have a brag-worthy garden!

Don't think that gardeners will turn their nose up at using this amazing material either, as there are now some truly astonishingly realistic varieties out there to choose from and we know you'll be hard-pressed to actually spot a few of them.

We've found some great examples of artificial grass in action, so come and take a look to see if this might be the solution to your gardening woes!