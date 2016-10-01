Your browser is out-of-date.

15 very real ways to use artificial grass in your garden

press profile homify
Contemporary rear garden with composite decking and artificial grass, Mike Bradley Garden Design Mike Bradley Garden Design
Artificial grass is a fantastically versatile product that allows even those of you with bad soil, no gardening skills or a total lack of interest in keeping a lawn looking good, the opportunity to have a brag-worthy garden

Don't think that gardeners will turn their nose up at using this amazing material either, as there are now some truly astonishingly realistic varieties out there to choose from and we know you'll be hard-pressed to actually spot a few of them.

We've found some great examples of artificial grass in action, so come and take a look to see if this might be the solution to your gardening woes!

1. This artificial grass almost looks like a red carpet substitute. Perhaps this terrace is very exclusive!

Terrasses et Balcons, Scènes d'extérieur Scènes d'extérieur Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Scènes d&#39;extérieur

Scènes d'extérieur
Scènes d&#39;extérieur
Scènes d'extérieur

2. An ideal choice for finishing a neat and petite space, the crisp edges of the 'grass' look great

Penthouse Terrace makeover, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Studio Earthbox

Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox

3. For a garden with some pizzazz, what about faux grass steps with integral lighting?

Césped Artificial Madrid Eurotuf, Cesped Artificial Eurotuft Cesped Artificial Eurotuft GardenLighting
Cesped Artificial Eurotuft

Cesped Artificial Eurotuft
Cesped Artificial Eurotuft
Cesped Artificial Eurotuft

4. Even a formerly gloomy spot can be instantly revived with artificial grass

faux grass JRD Associates Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace Synthetic Green
JRD Associates

faux grass

JRD Associates
JRD Associates
JRD Associates

5. This Scandinavian-inspired balcony looks beautiful with a carpet of greenery laid down

DECORACION TERRAZA, Become a Home Become a Home Scandinavian style balcony, veranda & terrace
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

6. Artificial grass is ideal for creating a picture-perfect sunbathing area

Césped Artificial Madrid Eurotuf, Cesped Artificial Eurotuft Cesped Artificial Eurotuft GardenAccessories & decoration
Cesped Artificial Eurotuft

Cesped Artificial Eurotuft
Cesped Artificial Eurotuft
Cesped Artificial Eurotuft

7. Symmetry is so much easier when you can cut your lawn to the exact measurement you want

Contemporary rear garden with composite decking and artificial grass as view 1 but hedge more established Mike Bradley Garden Design
Mike Bradley Garden Design

Contemporary rear garden with composite decking and artificial grass as view 1 but hedge more established

Mike Bradley Garden Design
Mike Bradley Garden Design
Mike Bradley Garden Design

8. Admit it, this luscious lawn fooled you, didn't it?

After Unreal Lawns
Unreal Lawns

After

Unreal Lawns
Unreal Lawns
Unreal Lawns

9. Low-maintenance and big impact, this artificial grass installation looks utterly incredible

Césped Artificial, Ceramistas s.a.u. Ceramistas s.a.u. Scandinavian style conservatory
Ceramistas s.a.u.

Ceramistas s.a.u.
Ceramistas s.a.u.
Ceramistas s.a.u.

10. Faux grass makes adapting to unusual terrain and shapes look so simple. Normal grass can't do that plus, imagine trying to mow it!

Césped artificial Terraza, Allgrass Solutions Allgrass Solutions Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
Allgrass Solutions

Allgrass Solutions
Allgrass Solutions
Allgrass Solutions

11. For all the football nuts out there, an artificial grass pitch would be an amazing garden addition

Césped Artificial Madrid Eurotuf, Cesped Artificial Eurotuft Cesped Artificial Eurotuft Modern bars & clubs Stadiums
Cesped Artificial Eurotuft

Cesped Artificial Eurotuft
Cesped Artificial Eurotuft
Cesped Artificial Eurotuft

12. When you don't want to wait for grass seed to take root, artificial grass instantly finishes a space

Césped artifial jardinería, Allgrass Solutions Allgrass Solutions Modern garden
Allgrass Solutions

Allgrass Solutions
Allgrass Solutions
Allgrass Solutions

13. Day to night, faux grass looks realistic and stylish. It's not like the old-fashioned green grocer's grass!

Roof terrace 3, Paul Newman Landscapes Paul Newman Landscapes Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
Paul Newman Landscapes

Roof terrace 3

Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes

14. How about using artificial grass as part of a feature wall? Green walls are all the rage, so perhaps this is the next step…

Césped Artificial Madrid Eurotuf, Cesped Artificial Eurotuft Cesped Artificial Eurotuft GardenSwim baths & ponds
Cesped Artificial Eurotuft

Cesped Artificial Eurotuft
Cesped Artificial Eurotuft
Cesped Artificial Eurotuft

15. When you want to camouflage your home into the garden, an artificial grass roof will do the job. You could even add some potted plants

Grass roof PAD ARCHITECTS Modern houses
PAD ARCHITECTS

Grass roof

PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 Heavenly Ideas To Copy In Your Little Back Garden.

8 Feng Shui tricks to attract money into your home
Could you be tempted to try faux grass in your garden?

Discover home inspiration!

