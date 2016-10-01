Interior disasters you should never repeat

Interior design can be such a serious matter, hence, there are professional designers out there who can stop you making big mistakes.
However, just for today we thought it might be fun to take a look at some of the worst home design schemes that we've ever seen. We know it's a bit mean but, behind the laughter and shocked awe, there's a valid reason for highlighting these outrageous disasters. If you know what not to do, you'll find it far easier to get everything right.
From a bedroom fit for a princess through to a bathroom that will give you a migraine, we've got it all here so buckle up, things are about to get bumpy…
Now, that's a kitchen colour scheme you don't see very often, thank goodness!
Prince Charming would definitely turn around and ride off in the other direction if he saw this bed coming.
A wall mural can look nice but this apocalyptic look doesn't do it for us.
And is it brown? What on earth were they thinking?!
Who could get to sleep in here?
We've always said that bile green and purple don't get used together enough. Oh wait, no we haven't and you can see why!
Ermm, the 1980s called and it wants its ridiculous ceiling art back.
Why on earth did these ever go out of style? Oh hang on, we meant to say why were these ever in style?!
Pick a style and stick with it. You can't have every pattern under the sun in one room.
We see what they were trying to do here but it's all a bit much, especially with the bizarre angles.
Really? Guys, one or the other, please!
There are just far too many patterned surfaces in here and we can't focus on one.
If the colour scheme wasn't bad enough, just look at that awful peering owls motif. That would keep you awake at night!
A case of DIY flower arranging gone wrong.
All the dark colours, lots of tacky decals and a fridge in the wrong colour.
This mix of patterns and textures come together to look more sleazy than classy.
Won't you come into our dead animal room?
Is this actually just a poor animal that's been squashed under an ottoman?
Imagine how awkward that conversation would be. They also look phenomenally uncomfortable!
That's a bold design statement, but one the client loved so much they extended it out into the living room!
What's with these weird tiny people at the bottom of the stairs? Oh, and that sad single picture? What a drab way to try and spice up a blank space.
The saying is
go big or go home but we think this designer should have just gone home instead.
What? A huge scary owl? You got it!
