Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Interior disasters you should never repeat

press profile homify press profile homify
AYNA , Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş. Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş. Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Loading admin actions …

Interior design can be such a serious matter, hence, there are professional designers out there who can stop you making big mistakes.

However, just for today we thought it might be fun to take a look at some of the worst home design schemes that we've ever seen. We know it's a bit mean but, behind the laughter and shocked awe, there's a valid reason for highlighting these outrageous disasters. If you know what not to do, you'll find it far easier to get everything right.

From a bedroom fit for a princess through to a bathroom that will give you a migraine, we've got it all here so buckle up, things are about to get bumpy…

1. Maroon cupboards and beige wall tiles

homify Modern kitchen Plywood
homify
homify

Now, that's a kitchen colour scheme you don't see very often, thank goodness!

2. Good grief

high end house interior, Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Modern style bedroom
Vinyaasa Architecture &amp; Design
Vinyaasa Architecture & Design

Prince Charming would definitely turn around and ride off in the other direction if he saw this bed coming.

3. Apocalyptic vision

Residence., Rita Mody Joshi & Associates Rita Mody Joshi & Associates Modern walls & floors
Rita Mody Joshi &amp; Associates
Rita Mody Joshi & Associates

A wall mural can look nice but this apocalyptic look doesn't do it for us.

4. Is that a padded satin wall?

AYNA , Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş. Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş. Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş.
Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş.

And is it brown? What on earth were they thinking?!

5. Gold overload

ESTE KLASİK YATAK ODASI, Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş. Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş. Classic style bedroom
Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş.
Asortie Mobilya Dekorasyon Aş.

Who could get to sleep in here?

6. Purple and green should never be seen

Interior painting, Abdul Bros Abdul Bros Modern walls & floors
Abdul Bros
Abdul Bros

We've always said that bile green and purple don't get used together enough. Oh wait, no we haven't and you can see why!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Hello, 1982

Theme based headboard and bedroom false ceiling design homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify
homify

Ermm, the 1980s called and it wants its ridiculous ceiling art back.

8. Is that a fully built-in bedroom unit?

Ground floor Master bedroom wardrobe homify Modern style bedroom
homify
homify

Why on earth did these ever go out of style? Oh hang on, we meant to say why were these ever in style?!

9. Oh, come on!

Master Bedroom 3 homify Modern style bedroom
homify
homify

Pick a style and stick with it. You can't have every pattern under the sun in one room.

10. At least they tried

METROKENT BURSA, Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık

We see what they were trying to do here but it's all a bit much, especially with the bizarre angles.

11. Yellow and brown/grey

Modular kitchen design homify Asian style kitchen
homify
homify

Really? Guys, one or the other, please!

12. Our eyes!

Despande's Residence, Nuvo Designs Nuvo Designs Modern bathroom Stone
Nuvo Designs
Nuvo Designs

There are just far too many patterned surfaces in here and we can't focus on one.

13. Nightmarish owls

Спальня на Кавалерийской, MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA Eclectic style bedroom Multicolored
MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA
MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA

If the colour scheme wasn't bad enough, just look at that awful peering owls motif. That would keep you awake at night!

14. Well, someone has a Pinterest account

Prabhadevi , Elevate Lifestyles Elevate Lifestyles Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Elevate Lifestyles
Elevate Lifestyles

A case of DIY flower arranging gone wrong.

15. A spectacular fail

Corian engraving Kitchen Shape Interiors Modern kitchen Plywood Purple/Violet
Shape Interiors
Shape Interiors

All the dark colours, lots of tacky decals and a fridge in the wrong colour.

16. A little sleazy

Subtle Harmony, Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Modern living room
Sneha Samtani I Interior Design.
Sneha Samtani I Interior Design.

This mix of patterns and textures come together to look more sleazy than classy.

17. What a weird, empty, cold room​

TV unit homify Modern living room
homify
homify

18. Oh, hello

homify Modern living room
homify
homify

Won't you come into our dead animal room?

19. And we thought the last rug was bad

Living Room Mind Studio Modern living room
Mind Studio
Mind Studio

Is this actually just a poor animal that's been squashed under an ottoman?

20. Who will ever sit on these chairs?

homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Wood Beige
homify
homify

Imagine how awkward that conversation would be. They also look phenomenally uncomfortable!

21. Blue velvet and chains

Phaselis Konutları Antalya, Mimoza Mimarlık Mimoza Mimarlık Modern living room
Mimoza Mimarlık
Mimoza Mimarlık

That's a bold design statement, but one the client loved so much they extended it out into the living room!

22. Tiny people, big ideas

Landing Ansari Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

What's with these weird tiny people at the bottom of the stairs? Oh, and that sad single picture? What a drab way to try and spice up a blank space.

23. Not today, thanks

Residence interiors, Akaar architects Akaar architects Modern style bedroom
Akaar architects
Akaar architects

The saying is go big or go home but we think this designer should have just gone home instead.

24. "Hey kids, what shall we do on the living room wall?

Яркая гостиная на Кавалерийской, MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA Eclectic style living room White
MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA
MARIA MELNICOVA студия SIERRA

What? A huge scary owl? You got it!

If these made you giggle and resolve to keep a closer eye on your design styles, take a look at this Ideabook: 25 biggest decorating mistakes and solutions.

24 must-read (and must-try) home cleaning tips
Which of these was your personal favourite? 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks