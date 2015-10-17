Today on homify we’re back with another exciting instalment of our 'Top 10' favourite homes in the UK! Our all-encompassing list covers the entire United Kingdom and this week we've decided to hone in our design lens to the wonderful offerings of the north.
From Northern England to Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, you’ll find a plethora of dwellings of immense value and style. Foolishly, we assumed that narrowing down the geographic location would make selecting our favourite 10 homes easy but in actual fact it created more problems; there really are just too many gorgeous northern homes to mention! From ultra-contemporary dwellings to converted mills, each residence is unique in its ambience and aesthetic.
Once again we have followed the same criteria, ensuring the home is functional, liveable and boasts numerous design features and characteristics. The residence was required to be inhabited and replete with a host of elements that ensured it would stand out from the rest.
To kick things off we start with a stylish chapel conversion in Northern England. Take a peek to the end of the list to see the other 9 homes that excited and enthralled us!
Have you ever seen a cuter chapel? At number 10 on our list today we are taking a peek at this truly superb conversion. Situated along a windy country road in rural northern Britain, this humble home packs a stylish punch. Converted by Swiss architects Evolution Design, and brought to life through the astute lens of Chris Humphreys Photography, this dwelling is captivating, enthralling and utterly adorable. Although we are unable to see the interior from this vantage, the design is modern with a hint of retro pizazz.
Number 9 takes us to the striking rural country of Scotland and onto The Apple House from Architects Scotland. This home is a B-listed property that has been completely overhauled and converted into a gorgeous residential suite. The structure features lime pointed walls with beautiful historic stonework. Furthermore, the roof has been stripped, repaired, and re-slated.
From this vantage we are also able to see the green oak lean-to. This is a seemingly unimportant part of the project but is a key feature of the home as it houses all of the service elements for the residence. It also offers a carport for an electric vehicle and a huge storage space for winter firewood.
Just west of Edinburgh's busy city sits this modern villa at number 8. Built by ZONE Architects, the dwelling is constructed upon a tennis court sized plot of land and is comprised of three contemporary flats. Gorgeous homes don't necessarily have to be large and opulent and apartments are consistently a stylish and compact place to live.
Winning the RIAS Award 2012 and making the shortlist for RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award 2012, this house is a brilliant example of exceptional modern design within a historic landscape.
Heading to Wales for number 7 of our top 10, this home is a combination of textures, finishes and attitudes. Situated on the edge of a village near Abergavenny, the dwelling utilises its unique topography to create an original and thoroughly intriguing design.
Un y Berllan as it is known, has been designed and built by CRSH Architects and incorporates a wealth of design knowledge into its construction. Not simply another dwelling within the Welsh countryside, this home is regarded by the architects as a Zero Energy Home and has an 'A' Energy Efficiency Rating. Winning The Daily Telegraph's Best Eco Home award in 2014 and shortlisted for the National Eisteddfod of Wales Gold Medal for Architecture, this residence is truly a special home.
Back in Scotland for the next home on our list, we travel to the history rich location of Fife. An unbelievably gorgeous home, this magnificent A-listed castle is at number 6 on our top 10 list. Situated in a prominent elevated location, the home was rescued from disrepair by private clients. Enlisting the help of GLM Architects, this property has been modified and completely transformed into a lavish and opulent home.
Features of this gorgeous refurbishment include a new orangery and fresh interior spaces. The hard work of the designers and architects has clearly paid off, with the listed building being shortlisted for the 2014 RICS Awards in the Building Conservation category.
Here at homify we see many homes that have undergone a conversion from traditional, industrial,or agricultural buildings into stunning residential spaces. At number 4 we have added one of our favourites; an old mill in Crossgar, Northern Ireland.
This project created two adjoining dwellings by converting a striking yet derelict watermill. Boasting pristine views of unspoiled riverside, the property rates highly on our list for its charming rustic aesthetic and beautiful old world character. The interior is modern and perfectly set up for 21st century living. One brilliant element of this dwelling is the way the exterior has been wonderfully preserved as well as the integrity and individuality of the original structure.
The OO7 House, is a home fit for James Bond himself! At number 5, this striking new Northern Ireland home is a gorgeous residence and impressively imposing. Just north of Belfast, this house has been designed by BGA Architects and is ultra-contemporary in its shape and form.
The highlight of this home is definitely the large timber 'eye' that sits up above the rest of the home and provides idyllic views down to the lock below. We see many new homes here at homify but this spectacular residence caught our attention for its bold, daring and inventive architectural design.
Lower Lumb Cottage is outrageously gorgeous and takes out our number 3 position. The Grade II listed cottage in West Yorkshire is located near Hebden Bridge and features a complete internal refurbishment. Large and luxurious, without compromising its original character and charm, the dwelling has many new additions that add to its usefulness and liveability.
Seen here to the right of the house, a glass cube-like structure provides a hint of the updates to this home. The interior is spacious, modern and stylish, with the home benefitting from a picturesque location and outlook over the Colden Valley.
Moving into position number 2, is Bewsey Old Hall, in Warrington. This superb structure has been neglected for over 25 years and sadly fallen into a bad state of disrepair. After a fire ripped through the Jacobean residence in September 2011, it seemed as if this beautiful building's fate had been sealed. However, thanks to the owners and investors, Pearson Architects was able to transform this dwelling into a stylish and renovated home.
Now housing five generously planned apartments, the historic and heritage rich home will live to see many years of stylish and sophisticated living. This house takes second place today for the wonderful way in which it has been transformed from a fire-ravaged shell into ultra-chic homes.
And finally, a drum roll please… Number 1 on our list of top 10 northern British homes is this ultra-contemporary, one-of-a-kind residence in Gower, Wales. A stunning undertaking from Loyn & Co Architects, this residence is aesthetically unmatched in its style, sophistication and ability to blend heritage features with contemporary architecture.
Located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), the property boasts picturesque views of the surrounding landscape and features abundant glazing throughout. Winning the coveted the RIBA Manser Medal 2014, this is truly one of Britain’s best new homes. This dwelling takes out the top spot today for its ability to impart a daring and bold design within a traditionally conservative area, while still retaining many original features of the existing stone structure.
If you would like to see this project in its entirety, check out our Ideabook: An Award-Winning Rural Gem.