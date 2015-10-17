Today on homify we’re back with another exciting instalment of our 'Top 10' favourite homes in the UK! Our all-encompassing list covers the entire United Kingdom and this week we've decided to hone in our design lens to the wonderful offerings of the north.

From Northern England to Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, you’ll find a plethora of dwellings of immense value and style. Foolishly, we assumed that narrowing down the geographic location would make selecting our favourite 10 homes easy but in actual fact it created more problems; there really are just too many gorgeous northern homes to mention! From ultra-contemporary dwellings to converted mills, each residence is unique in its ambience and aesthetic.

Once again we have followed the same criteria, ensuring the home is functional, liveable and boasts numerous design features and characteristics. The residence was required to be inhabited and replete with a host of elements that ensured it would stand out from the rest.

To kick things off we start with a stylish chapel conversion in Northern England. Take a peek to the end of the list to see the other 9 homes that excited and enthralled us!