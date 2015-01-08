Country-style homes

The words ‘Country Home' might bring to mind a large, stately manor house that would make the likes of Mr. Darcy proud, though it could equally signify an unassuming and tastefully decorated retreat from the hectic modern world. Previously considered a symbol of wealth and status, the Country Home has gone mainstream, with country style interiors more popular and accessible than ever.
It's easy to recreate the traditional but fashionable look, whether you're living in a rural setting or the heart of the city, so check out these stunning home designs and see what's possible.
The white and blue colour scheme, a staple of country style, is perfectly implemented in this this beautiful kitchen designed by LISETTE VOÛTE DESIGNS. Woven chequered print chairs reminiscent of farmhouse interiors balance out the neutral shades, and the quirky criss-cross bases create a cool visual effect. The chandelier is a modern, eye catching take on a classic design, updating the intricate styles of the 19th and 20th century. The finished product is a stunning 3D fixture that is bold without being flashy.
Get comfy in a country style drawing room by recreating this look yourself. Even if you don't have the coveted bay window and window seat, pastel curtains with simple floral and leaf prints bring the countryside indoors, and are perfect for keeping smaller rooms light and bright. Matching upholstery reveals a consistent and sophisticated approach to design: the overall impression is grown-up and elegant.
The exposed brick fireplace creates a rustic, country vibe whilst complimenting the modern interiors: a testament to how much a single feature can add to a whole room.
The powder blue cabinets shown here lend a touch of shabby chic to this kitchen, which incorporates both modern and traditional elements. The overall effect is fresh but homely, and the clever storage options make for a functional and unpretentious space.
The irregular sizes and orientation of the floor tiles, the futuristic design of the appliances, and the porthole window, are all unusual additions that break the rules of the traditional country kitchen design without trying too hard or drifting too far from the country home theme.
The bedroom is where you'll most likely want to be after those long country hikes (or the long commute through city centre rush hour traffic). Make the bedroom a peaceful haven with light colours and a minimalist approach to furniture. Wooden furniture is a great way to keep things down to earth: team oak or beech bed frames with tactile fabrics and a selection of goose down cushions for a truly relaxing night's sleep (Warning: you may find yourself hitting the snooze button more often than usual).
Metallic wallpaper in shades of cream and gold are a great way to breathe new life into bedrooms and living spaces. Introduce the powder blue colours that we've seen before, and you'll have yourself a regal bedchamber reminiscent of a real Austenian country pile.
The décor in this room may be the sort of thing you would imagine to see in a country house: polished wooden floors, high ceilings and original features. The design accentuates these features without creating a show room. The mirror, with its intricate border, is placed out of the spotlight on the back wall. The fireplace is adorned with a few trinkets and a simple framed picture: no further embellishments are necessary, as the design speaks for itself. The furnishings are traditional but delicate, and go to show that classical doesn't have to mean passé.
The satisfaction of putting in the finishing touches shouldn't be underestimated. Candles, plants, and the personal ornaments amassed over the years, make your home feel like yours. Don't be afraid to play around with the layout and placement until everything feels right.