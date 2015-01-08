Country-style homes

The words ‘Country Home' might bring to mind a large, stately manor house that would make the likes of Mr. Darcy proud, though it could equally signify an unassuming and tastefully decorated retreat from the hectic modern world. Previously considered a symbol of wealth and status, the Country Home has gone mainstream, with country style interiors more popular and accessible than ever.

It's easy to recreate the traditional but fashionable look, whether you're living in a rural setting or the heart of the city, so check out these stunning home designs and see what's possible.