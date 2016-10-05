​12 “eureka” moments for small homes

Don’t be too concerned if your dwelling is a bit on the limited side in terms of space – you’re in good company, as that is what most of us call ‘home’. But just because you live in a small space doesn’t mean you have to be content with a cramped lifestyle. Especially not when homify is right here with a bunch of tips to help you conjure up some extra space and legroom.

And no, we are not talking about tearing down a wall – that sort of home improvement costs a lot of money. No, our tips today are much more practical and do-it-yourself, as we show you how to get creative with your choice in furniture and décor.

Who knows? You might just discover that you need much less space than you think you do!