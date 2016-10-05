​12 “eureka” moments for small homes

Don’t be too concerned if your dwelling is a bit on the limited side in terms of space – you’re in good company, as that is what most of us call ‘home’. But just because you live in a small space doesn’t mean you have to be content with a cramped lifestyle. Especially not when homify is right here with a bunch of tips to help you conjure up some extra space and legroom.
And no, we are not talking about tearing down a wall – that sort of home improvement costs a lot of money. No, our tips today are much more practical and do-it-yourself, as we show you how to get creative with your choice in furniture and décor.
Who knows? You might just discover that you need much less space than you think you do!
That little wall space above your door / furniture / window is just sitting there. It might be too small for wall art, but it could be perfect for some extra wall shelving, meaning some much-needed space for your books, frames, keepsakes, and whatever else you wish to store/display.
The best part? This trick can be used in just about any room of the house.
All those spices, foil, and other kitchen goodies can easily be stored in the space behind the pantry door.
Sometimes it’s as simple as a hanging door shoe rack, and other times you can try out your DIY skills and conjure up neat little shelves as shown in our example above.
No room for a dining room table? Shove a few stools underneath that peninsula/breakfast bar—an informal dining space ready and waiting!
Floating shelves are terrific, but they become even better when taking up corners, immediately squeezing out some extra space you never even thought you had.
No wall space in your tiny bathroom for towel rods/hooks? Adding some simple towel rods to your sink/vanity area will clear up this problem in an instant.
Even if that room is big or tiny, mirrors can completely transform how you and others see it. Not only does a mirror create more light, it also gives the illusion of extra space, meaning that cramped-in feeling is a thing of the past.
From home stagers to interior architects, we have them all here on homify, and much more.
We already know how clever under-bed storage is, but not all beds come with built-in drawers. So what about making your very own rolling bed drawers to make getting to your things just a tad easier?
Be sure to opt for bins/baskets that are a few centimetres shorter than the bottom of your bed frame.
A closet or set of drawers under the stairs is fantastic, but so is converting that space into a useful area, such as a mini home office or a reading nook.
You don’t even need that many furniture pieces: a desk, some drawers, a seating spot, lighting, and you’re done!
Living in a small home/flat means you can’t let any space go unused, especially in the bathroom, which sees its fair share of rush-hour traffic each and every day.
So, if you don’t have a majestic vanity with a load of drawers, opt for wall shelving or wall-hooks with attached baskets for your bathroom accessories.
Most of us don’t have an extra room for a home office. But this little pull-down model above is a really clever way for some extra working space that can be folded out of the way when need be.
Just because you’re living small doesn’t mean you should be excused from enjoying some fresh flowers.
A few floating shelves or wall-mounted rods can easily help you conjure up a vertical garden, as shown in our example above, leaving that floor space open for other items and/or movement.
No room for a great, big cupboard in your entryway? No problem: a few wall hooks are all that is needed for those coats, scarves, hats, and whatever else.
And for those dirty shoes? A little basket in the corner – easy peasy! Just don’t forget a mat so people don’t trample dirt indoors.
