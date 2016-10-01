Your browser is out-of-date.

15 terrific ways you can use stone on your walls

NOWOCZESNE SCHODY DYWANOWE Z SZKLANĄ BALUSTRADĄ, BRODA schody-dywanowe BRODA schody-dywanowe Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Paint and paper are all very well but, if you want your walls to have some contemporary flair, you need to consider using some stone.

Don't worry that your home will look like the Flintstones' cave as interior designers the world over have been experimenting with this super material, honing their craft to make formerly average homes come alive through the use of tactile stone wall coverings.

We think you'll love the impact natural stone will have in and on your house, so come with us whilst we look at some of our favourite installations!

1. The natural crevices and gaps make this space feel more rustic and rugged than overly stylised

CASA 153 y 154, Baltera Arquitectura Baltera Arquitectura Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
2. Smaller stone pieces make for a beautiful and touchable installation

NOWOCZESNE SCHODY DYWANOWE Z SZKLANĄ BALUSTRADĄ, BRODA schody-dywanowe BRODA schody-dywanowe Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
3. How's this for a contemporary take on a bathroom wall?

Residência AVS, A/ZERO Arquitetura A/ZERO Arquitetura Modern bathroom
4. Lit to perfection, this patchwork of pretty hues looks so warm and would work with any design scheme

Realizzazioni per privati, Attività Edili Cameli Marco Attività Edili Cameli Marco Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
5. There's no harm in adding a little rough and ready texture to the most romantic space in the house

Refúgio na Montanha - Casa Cor MG 2014, Gláucia Britto Gláucia Britto Rustic style living room
6. Black stone makes such a big impact on a home, but look how beautifully and softly it works alongside natural wood and bright white walls

Casa GM, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
7. Stone makes an ideal feature wall as the natural tones will work with any furnishing choices!

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Coro, Objetos DAC Objetos DAC Modern living room
8. You can really afford to pare back all your other decorating with a stone wall in place. Even art seems redundant!

Apartamento en El Rosal, Arquitectura 4rq Arquitectura 4rq Modern living room
9. Long, lean strips of stone almost look like wood in the right light, making them ideal for a Scandinavian styled room

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Coro, Objetos DAC Objetos DAC Modern living room
10. Whether you simply leave a structural wall exposed or add stone cladding to an existing space, the natural calm it will exude is undeniable

Apartamento 533, TRIBU ESTUDIO CREATIVO TRIBU ESTUDIO CREATIVO Modern living room
11. We're loving all the feature lighting ideas that accompany stone walls! Look how this one showcases the texture

Reforma de un apartamento en el centro de San Sebastian, EKIDAZU EKIDAZU Modern living room
12. More is more when you're onto a good thing. We love this wraparound stone wall design

Reforma parcial vivienda RIELLS I VIABREA, ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP ROIMO INTEGRAL GRUP Rustic style living room
13. What a way to showcase heritage stonework! The craftsmanship here is spectacular and we wouldn't cover it in plaster either

La Casa con vista Perfecta: Piscina, Terraza chill out, Casa de huéspedes y Acabados en Piedra, VelezCarrascoArquitecto VCArq VelezCarrascoArquitecto VCArq Rustic style living room
14. If you love the look of stone but a whole wall is too much for you, how about copying this amazing idea?

Casa en La Cerdanya. 2013, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Rustic style living room
15. Don't forget, stone isn't just for your inside walls! We're in love with this dramatic and stunning façade and feel sure it's going to become a heavily emulated trend

homify Modern houses
From using stone inside to outdoors, take a look at this Ideabook: 24 Creative Ideas To Use Stone Stylishly In Your Garden.

Could stone be a the perfect wall covering for you?

