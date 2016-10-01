15 terrific ways you can use stone on your walls

Paint and paper are all very well but, if you want your walls to have some contemporary flair, you need to consider using some stone.

Don't worry that your home will look like the Flintstones' cave as interior designers the world over have been experimenting with this super material, honing their craft to make formerly average homes come alive through the use of tactile stone wall coverings.

We think you'll love the impact natural stone will have in and on your house, so come with us whilst we look at some of our favourite installations!