24 must-read (and must-try) home cleaning tips

Kaplanis , Johnny Grey Johnny Grey KitchenCabinets & shelves
Cleaning. It's a necessary evil and, unless you're fortunate enough to be able to hire a professional cleaner to come and take care of all your household chores, you're going to have to get on with them at some point.

We thought it would be a nice idea to try and make the task a whole lot simpler for you by finding the best, simplest and most ingenious cleaning tips out there. So, we did, and brought them all together in one article. Ta-da!

From your bedroom to your bathroom, we've got handy hints and clever hacks for every room in the house. If you're happy to take the easy route, like us, read on…

1. Sanitise your dish sponges by blitzing them in the microwave for a minute

Relookage de cuisines et meubles, les cuisines de claudine les cuisines de claudine KitchenCabinets & shelves
les cuisines de claudine

les cuisines de claudine
les cuisines de claudine
les cuisines de claudine

2. Use a toothbrush on kitchen cupboard door grooves to remove grime

Buell Mansion Remix, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Classic style kitchen
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

3. Pop small toys in a laundry bag and then into the washing machine for a 'de-stick'

Catalogo Furlan Mobili, de-cube de-cube Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
de-cube

de-cube
de-cube
de-cube

4. Use pillowcases to clean fan blades (when it's off, obviously!)

False ceiling design homify Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
homify

False ceiling design

homify
homify
homify

5. You can get labels off new crockery by soaking in laundry detergent and warm water for a few hours. They'll slide right off

Ceramics, Margarida Fabrica Margarida Fabrica KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
Margarida Fabrica

Margarida Fabrica
Margarida Fabrica
Margarida Fabrica

6. Use a squeegee to remove pet hair from carpets

Wohntextilien, Connox Connox Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Connox

Connox
Connox
Connox

7. Don't forget you can put your pillows in the washing machine to remove yellow sweat stains

The Nook, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Modern style bedroom
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

The Nook

Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

8. Run your towels through a white vinegar wash to remove any foisty smells

Bathroom, Groothandel in decoratie en lifestyle artikelen Groothandel in decoratie en lifestyle artikelen BathroomTextiles & accessories
Groothandel in decoratie en lifestyle artikelen

Groothandel in decoratie en lifestyle artikelen
Groothandel in decoratie en lifestyle artikelen
Groothandel in decoratie en lifestyle artikelen

9. Scratched wooden tables can be revived by rubbing in a mix of 1/4 cup white vinegar and 3/4 cup olive oil

Dining Table with enamel lamp shades homify Modern dining room
homify

Dining Table with enamel lamp shades

homify
homify
homify

10. Clean microfibre sofas with rubbing alcohol and soft sponges

homify Living roomSofas & armchairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Half a lemon, rubbed flesh side down onto hard water stains will remove them

Salt + Pepper House, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern bathroom
KUBE architecture

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

12. Use lemon juice to remove rust spots from your knives

set of 3 chef knives Fate London KitchenKitchen utensils
Fate London

set of 3 chef knives

Fate London
Fate London
Fate London

13. Leave your shower head in a bag of vinegar overnight to remove limescale

Shower Aqua Platinum Projects Classic style spa Sauna,Spa,Relaxation,Stunning,Aqua Platinum,Project,Beautiful,Relax,High End,Luxury
Aqua Platinum Projects

Shower

Aqua Platinum Projects
Aqua Platinum Projects
Aqua Platinum Projects

14. Scrunched up newspaper, dowsed in vinegar, makes the best window cleaning apparatus that won't leave streaks

Hardwood Conservatory Hampton Windows Classic style conservatory
Hampton Windows

Hardwood Conservatory

Hampton Windows
Hampton Windows
Hampton Windows

15. Leave toothbrushes in white vinegar for 15 minutes to clean them. Rinse thoroughly before use!

​"THE TOOTHBRUSH BY MISOKA", the standing toothbrush, PRODUCT DESIGN CENTER PRODUCT DESIGN CENTER BathroomSinks
PRODUCT DESIGN CENTER

​“THE TOOTHBRUSH BY MISOKA”, the standing toothbrush

PRODUCT DESIGN CENTER
PRODUCT DESIGN CENTER
PRODUCT DESIGN CENTER

16. Clean your kitchen sink drain hole with a toothbrush and some fresh lemon slices

Kitchen Sink Johnny Grey KitchenCabinets & shelves
Johnny Grey

Kitchen Sink

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

17. Cover tongs with old socks make the perfect Venetian blind cleaners. Just grab and swipe the dirt away!

Wood venetian Blinds Clinque window blind systems Windows & doorsBlinds & shutters
Clinque window blind systems

Wood venetian Blinds

Clinque window blind systems
Clinque window blind systems
Clinque window blind systems

18. 'Barkeeper's Friend' will polish any scratches out of treasured porcelain crockery or bakeware

Edwardian English Country Cook's Kitchen Artichoke Country style kitchen Wood White
Artichoke

Edwardian English Country Cook's Kitchen

Artichoke
Artichoke
Artichoke

19. If your clothing is piling, run a cheap razor over it then remove the debris with sticky tape

Piso en el Eixample de Barcelona. 2013, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Eclectic style dressing room
Deu i Deu

Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

20. Rub white toothpaste into a permanent marker pen stain on a wooden floor, then wipe with a warm water soaked cloth

Oak Aged Pre-oiled Parquet The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
The Natural Wood Floor Company

Oak Aged Pre-oiled Parquet

The Natural Wood Floor Company
The Natural Wood Floor Company
The Natural Wood Floor Company

21. Pop your vacuum cleaner filters through your dishwasher once a month to keep them fresh

Dishwasher Broad and Turner Modern kitchen
Broad and Turner

Dishwasher

Broad and Turner
Broad and Turner
Broad and Turner

22. To clean your blender the easy way, rinse the jug, add hot water and dish soap, then blend for a minute or so and rinse again

View of kitchen & island Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Industrial style kitchen Solid Wood White
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

View of kitchen & island

Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry

23. If you spill nail varnish on the bathroom floor, use remover to get as mush as possible up, then a magic eraser to shift stubborn stains. Finally, hairspray will remove all trace. A warm soapy wash should be the final stage

Albany Villas Parker bathrooms & Kitchens Classic style bathroom
Parker bathrooms &amp; Kitchens

Albany Villas

Parker bathrooms & Kitchens
Parker bathrooms &amp; Kitchens
Parker bathrooms & Kitchens

24. Freshen your mattress up by sprinkling it with baking soda and a favourite essential oil. Leave for a few hours then vacuum up

homify Minimalist bedroom Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

For more clever cleaning tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 17 Cleaning Hacks For The Most Sparkling Bathroom.

Will these tips cut your cleaning time dramatically?

