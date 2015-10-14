Building a house is often a long, laborious process that can last several years, beginning with the purchase of the plot, choosing a team to create suitable design, pouring the first foundations, building and then, finally, decorating and furnishing. Phew!

This process is far from easy, is usually hit by numerous delays and it’s not unusual for projects to spiral over the original budget. It’s all enough to make your head spin. However, contemporary architecture can address this problem by offering a real, viable alternative to traditional home building. Prefabricated, modular family homes can be ready to move into in just a few months.

Intrigued? Then step inside the 75m² house!