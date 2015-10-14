Building a house is often a long, laborious process that can last several years, beginning with the purchase of the plot, choosing a team to create suitable design, pouring the first foundations, building and then, finally, decorating and furnishing. Phew!
This process is far from easy, is usually hit by numerous delays and it’s not unusual for projects to spiral over the original budget. It’s all enough to make your head spin. However, contemporary architecture can address this problem by offering a real, viable alternative to traditional home building. Prefabricated, modular family homes can be ready to move into in just a few months.
Intrigued? Then step inside the 75m² house!
As the name suggests, modular homes, are formed from prefabricated modules in advance, which are then transported to the desired location and assembled on site. This method of house construction allows you to create buildings with different configurations, sizes and forms. It is also much faster and more efficient than traditional methods.
Prefabricated modules, such as this designed by Casas Cube in Spain, are created with great precision from the highest quality materials. They allow you to create extremely energy-efficient designs that are also durable and solid. The added beauty is that they’re mobile so can be moved to a new location after construction.
This miniature home’s construction is based upon reinforced concrete panels and hot rolled steel beams. These elements are twisted and welded to form one solid unit, which is then finished with anti-corrosive primer.
Next, the façade and roof are covered with decorative exterior colour; mocha-hue marble, slate or wood panels. A combination of raw materials, such as fibreglass, mineral wool, polyethylene and insulation mat, provide excellent thermal and acoustic insulation and are coated with three layers of water-resistant paint.
With large windows across two walls, the interior of the living room is bathed in natural light. Expanses of glass are essential in small interiors to help alleviate the darkness and feeling of being cramped.
With a bright and muted colour palette, which is based on beige, white and brown, as well as natural materials, such as wood, the room is welcoming and cosy. Each wall is painted with three coats of moisture resistant paint and the windows are triple-glazed, thus providing excellent insulation.
For such a small house the kitchen is surprisingly spacious. The kitchen fittings consist of wooden furniture coated in water-resistant, white paint. They are therefore not only beautiful and elegant, but also extremely practical.
The kitchen also contains all the necessary equipment, such as refrigerator, dishwasher and oven, which are all stylish and in keeping with the room’s aesthetic.
This room is an oasis of calm. Decorated in soft, neutral colours with minimal fuss guarantees better sleep and relaxation.
A comfortable bed with decorative headboard and accessorised with peach pillows, accents the room’s white scheme. The interior’s arrangement delights in comfort, using limited space effectively.
The bathroom furniture is made from laminated MDF. The room is presented in an elegant monochrome scheme and the room’s small dimensions were compensated for by appropriate lighting and double window.
As a result the interior is bright, spacious and functional!
Cost: £50,000 / EUR 59,000
Model: Cube 75m²
