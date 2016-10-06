How to speed-clean your kitchen (because life's short)

We all have those days where nothing seems to be going right. Add on top of that a messy kitchen and a message from a friend saying that they’re dropping by for a visit within the next hour, and nobody will blame you for feeling a bit… murderous.

But before you do something you’ll regret later, take a deep breath and switch into problem-solving mode. Adding blood splatter to that already messy white kitchen will only worsen the situation, so let’s rather fix it!

Of course the best is to have a regular cleaning routine for your kitchen; but for now, this quick cleaning guide will ensure a decent culinary space in 20 minutes or less.

Let’s start!