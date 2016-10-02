Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

21 little garden ideas to spruce up your home entrance

press profile homify press profile homify
ECO TOWN HOUSE, CHALKSPACE CHALKSPACE
Loading admin actions …

You don't need to have a huge front garden in order to enjoy a spectacular home entrance. In fact, some of the smaller and almost non-existent gardens provide the most inspirational ideas how you can make the most of the space you have. 

Don't believe us? Simply take a look at the following examples of imaginative front gardens, all completed by amazing landscape architects, and be prepared to be so amazed, you'll be pulling on your gardening gloves and getting to work on your own revamp project in no time! 

1. Who needs a garden when you can have pots and planters?

ECO TOWN HOUSE, CHALKSPACE CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE

ECO TOWN HOUSE

CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE

2. Beds adjacent to the home draw you in

Real de Palmas 01 , ECNarquitectura ECNarquitectura Modern garden
ECNarquitectura

ECNarquitectura
ECNarquitectura
ECNarquitectura

3. Colourful displays make a beautiful impression

Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs GardenAccessories & decoration
monica khanna designs

Juanapur Farmhouse

monica khanna designs
monica khanna designs
monica khanna designs

4. Direction hedges certainly draw people towards the house

Home Build homify
homify

Home Build

homify
homify
homify

5. Mismatched pots have rustic charm

Reinstalling Character and Charm homify Modern windows & doors
homify

Reinstalling Character and Charm

homify
homify
homify

6. If you have a tree near your entrance, light it well and let it do all the talking!

Casa Guadalquivir, JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A smooth entrance, coupled with large potted plants, will look authoritative and dramatic

Casa Feryvale, 2006, Taller Luis Esquinca Taller Luis Esquinca Modern houses
Taller Luis Esquinca

Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca

8. Shaped box hedge can work in large or small areas

Giardino Di Una Villa Californiano: Riflessi che portano le colline e il panorama direttamente in casa, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Modern garden
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

9. A rockery bed will need absolutely no maintenance

Exterior Aitken Turnbull Architects Rustic style houses entrance,stone
Aitken Turnbull Architects

Exterior

Aitken Turnbull Architects
Aitken Turnbull Architects
Aitken Turnbull Architects

10. Raised beds really frame an entrance

FLAMBOYANT HOUSE homify
homify

FLAMBOYANT HOUSE

homify
homify
homify

11. A traditional path with small lawn has a certain gravitas that only UK houses can boast

Entrance pathway, Greenmans Yard Greenmans Yard Classic style garden
Greenmans Yard

Entrance pathway

Greenmans Yard
Greenmans Yard
Greenmans Yard

12. Matching planters to a house façade? That's next level coordinated

Arched secure glass door Ion Glass Modern houses Glass Bespoke glass doors
Ion Glass

Arched secure glass door

Ion Glass
Ion Glass
Ion Glass

13. Evergreen bushes will look great all year round, but Holly will be extra special in December

Miner's Cottage II: Front Entrance design storey Rustic style houses front entrance
design storey

Miner's Cottage II: Front Entrance

design storey
design storey
design storey

14. Climbers can turn the front of your house into a perfect garden substitute

Briefkasten, Fang Interior Design Fang Interior Design Modern garden
Fang Interior Design

Briefkasten

Fang Interior Design
Fang Interior Design
Fang Interior Design

15. You might need to scale this idea back a little, but a water feature in the front garden? Yes, please!

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

16. Lit steps and symmetrical hedges are a timeless way to greet guests

RESIDENZA TRA ARCHITETTUR A E NATURA , FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI Modern houses
FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI

FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI
FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI
FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI

17. More than just trendy, green walls are perfect for spaces that are too small to actually be a garden

Laurel Rojo, Ranka Follaje Sintético Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético

Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético

18. When all else fails, bark chippings make for neat and pretty bed displays

Entry door 08023 Architects Modern houses
08023 Architects

Entry door

08023 Architects
08023 Architects
08023 Architects

19. Tall blooms are a really fun and celebratory way to lead up to a front door

CASA VIMA, AMG Arquitectura Integral AMG Arquitectura Integral Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Ceramic
AMG Arquitectura Integral

AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral

20. Off-centre paths are easier to lay than perfectly square ones. They look interesting and fun too!

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

21. Ignore the size of the house and focus on the symmetrical flowers. What a lovely and simple way to make a garden really elegant, regardless of size!

Casa M, Agraz Arquitectos S.C. Agraz Arquitectos S.C. Modern houses
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.

Agraz Arquitectos S.C.
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.

For more gorgeous gardens to get your creative cogs whirring, take a look at this Ideabook: 16 Exciting Modern Ideas For Dull Suburban Gardens.

Top 5 Projects of the Week: Clever DIY Projects to Common Garden Myths
Which of these ideas would transform your entrance?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks