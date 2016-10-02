21 little garden ideas to spruce up your home entrance

You don't need to have a huge front garden in order to enjoy a spectacular home entrance. In fact, some of the smaller and almost non-existent gardens provide the most inspirational ideas how you can make the most of the space you have.

Don't believe us? Simply take a look at the following examples of imaginative front gardens, all completed by amazing landscape architects, and be prepared to be so amazed, you'll be pulling on your gardening gloves and getting to work on your own revamp project in no time!