31 nifty tips to save big money in your household

Domporte, Domporte Domporte Windows & doorsDoors
If you look after the pennies, the pounds will take care of themselves. At least that's how the saying goes, so we found a host of brilliant ways you can reign in your household spending.

From making your own decorations that will give you the interior designer look for less, through to keeping an eye on your utilities, we've honed in on some genius ways to make every room in your home work that little bit harder and leaner. 

Read on and let's save some money!

1. Shut doors behind you to lower heating bills

Domporte, Domporte Domporte Windows & doorsDoors
Domporte

Domporte
Domporte
Domporte

2. Paint all your trim the same colour and save on bulk paint

Redcliffe Gardens, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Classic style living room
Ardesia Design

Redcliffe Gardens

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

3. Turn your water thermostat down a few degrees. You won't notice!

Bath/shower set homify Modern bathroom
homify

Bath/shower set

homify
homify
homify

4. Install dimmer switches and LED bulbs throughout the house

Lighting homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

Lighting

homify
homify
homify

5. Get your chimney swept in summer, not the start of winter

Antefocus Suspended Fire homify Living roomFireplaces & accessories
homify

Antefocus Suspended Fire

homify
homify
homify

6. Use the microwave when you can, as it costs less to run than your hob

Modern white gloss kitchen Style Within Modern kitchen White white kitchen,gloss kitchen,modern kitchen,flat kitchen cabinet,integrated microwave,integrated handle,kitchen lighting,glass splashback,kitchen splashback,blue splashback,quartz worktop,white worktop
Style Within

Modern white gloss kitchen

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

7. Laptops take less energy than desktops so are cheaper to run

AB Desk AFID Design Study/officeDesks
AFID Design

AB Desk

AFID Design
AFID Design
AFID Design

8. Insulate hot water pipes to reduce costs

Tap William Gaze Ltd BathroomSinks
William Gaze Ltd

Tap

William Gaze Ltd
William Gaze Ltd
William Gaze Ltd

9. Clean your own gutters rather than paying someone

Church Mews, Hartland, Devon The Bazeley Partnership Modern houses
The Bazeley Partnership

Church Mews, Hartland, Devon

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

10. Buy new gardening equipment in autumn or winter when it's all reduced

Cedar House, Designscape Architects Ltd Designscape Architects Ltd Modern houses
Designscape Architects Ltd

Cedar House

Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd

11. Plant trees to grow garden cover instead of buying pergolas

Rural Garden , Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Rural Garden

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

12. Stock up on firewood in spring when it's cheap

Fireplace. Shoootin Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Shoootin

Fireplace.

Shoootin
Shoootin
Shoootin

13. Before buying, compare appliance costs online

Abimis, Abimis Abimis
Abimis

Abimis
Abimis
Abimis

14. Buy only basic secondhand gardening tools

Potting shed The Posh Shed Company Classic style garden
The Posh Shed Company

Potting shed

The Posh Shed Company
The Posh Shed Company
The Posh Shed Company

15. Check every detail on contractor quotes and remove items you can complete yourself

New Build with Heritage Bronze Casements Architectural Bronze Ltd Windows & doorsDoors Metal Black
Architectural Bronze Ltd

New Build with Heritage Bronze Casements

Architectural Bronze Ltd
Architectural Bronze Ltd
Architectural Bronze Ltd

16. Carry out boring but necessary tasks, such as wood treating, yourself

​The living room at the Cow Shed Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern living room Wood Grey
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

​The living room at the Cow Shed

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

17. Raise your home insurance excess to lower the premium

Residential Development, West Yorkshire, Wildblood Macdonald Wildblood Macdonald Eclectic style houses
Wildblood Macdonald

Residential Development, West Yorkshire

Wildblood Macdonald
Wildblood Macdonald
Wildblood Macdonald

18. Swap out any appliances that are not at least A+ rated

The new ConceptLIne from Küppersbusch Küppersbusch Hausgeräte GmbH KitchenElectronics
Küppersbusch Hausgeräte GmbH

The new ConceptLIne from Küppersbusch

Küppersbusch Hausgeräte GmbH
Küppersbusch Hausgeräte GmbH
Küppersbusch Hausgeräte GmbH

19. Install a shower timer to reduce water usage

Mosc Slider Corner Black, Matki Showering Matki Showering BathroomFittings
Matki Showering

Mosc Slider Corner Black

Matki Showering
Matki Showering
Matki Showering

20. Start your garden using free clippings and cuttings

Create a colourful alpine garden., Ice Alpines Ice Alpines Classic style garden
Ice Alpines

Create a colourful alpine garden.

Ice Alpines
Ice Alpines
Ice Alpines

21. Use the free design services when buying new bathroom or kitchen items. It'll be much cheaper than hiring someone

Albert Mill, Scott Donald Architecture Scott Donald Architecture Minimalist bathroom
Scott Donald Architecture

Albert Mill

Scott Donald Architecture
Scott Donald Architecture
Scott Donald Architecture

22. Secure fixed rate energy deals each year

KITCHENS: The Bovingdon Cue & Co of London Modern kitchen
Cue &amp; Co of London

KITCHENS: The Bovingdon

Cue & Co of London
Cue &amp; Co of London
Cue & Co of London

23. Make and use your own compost for your garden

Muebles de Jardín, Mundo Garden Mundo Garden GardenFurniture Wood Brown
Mundo Garden

Mundo Garden
Mundo Garden
Mundo Garden

24. Ride your bike to work instead of taking the car

An Extraordinary Garage Makever with wall cabinets and bike storage Garageflex Classic style garage/shed White garage storage,wall storage,bike storage,golf,bikes,cycling,workbench,resin floor,garage floor,flooring,garage,garageflex
Garageflex

An Extraordinary Garage Makever with wall cabinets and bike storage

Garageflex
Garageflex
Garageflex

25. Buy reduced fresh food in the supermarket, prepare it at home and freeze straight away for low-cost meals

Cutting board CUT e15 Modern kitchen
e15

Cutting board CUT

e15
e15
e15

26. Make your own blinds with fabric remnants

Bedroom with Marimekko curtains Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Modern style bedroom
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Bedroom with Marimekko curtains

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

27. Don't buy flowers! Display foliage and blooms from your garden

A Garden Located in Broadgates Road with a Great Landscape, BTL Property LTD BTL Property LTD Modern study/office
BTL Property LTD

A Garden Located in Broadgates Road with a Great Landscape

BTL Property LTD
BTL Property LTD
BTL Property LTD

28. Swap expensive bubble bath for cheap and healthy Epsom salts

homify Classic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

29. Tear up old bed linen to use as cleaning rags

Folk Pixers Country style bedroom Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,folk,birds,flowers,slavic
Pixers

Folk

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

30. Enjoy candlelit baths instead of having the main light on

The Nook, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Modern bathroom
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

The Nook

Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

31. Make your own decorative garlands from leftover craft supplies

Double storey extension for artist in Bishopston, Bristol Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Modern style bedroom
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Double storey extension for artist in Bishopston, Bristol

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

For some fun DIY project inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 20 Economical DIY Projects Everyone Can Manage.

Which of these ideas are you keen to try?

