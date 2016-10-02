Your browser is out-of-date.

13 wall finishes that'll give your bathroom zing!

press profile homify press profile homify
Apartamento Chácara Klabin (SP), Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

You think of bathrooms and what comes to mind? A purely functional room where style plays second fiddle to the necessary suite? 

Well, bathroom designers would tell you that both elements are equally as important and we happen to agree, which is why we've taken the time to find some of the most eye-catching walls in bathroom designs out there.

We know you'll see your space in a whole new light after this article and that you'll be keen to experiment with new textures and colours, so let's not waste any more time talking and get to the fun part!

1. Perfectly-lit pale stones make for a fabulously neutral but unavoidable feature wall

Der Traum vom eigenen Wochenend-Domizil Entspannung pur auf verschiedenen Ebenen, Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG BathroomSinks
2. Exposed brick walls have such an industrial feel they work in super contemporary bathrooms

Pareti doccia in cristallo_Walk in, GAL srl GAL srl BathroomBathtubs & showers
3. For a touch of luxury, what can be better than dramatic marble bathroom walls?

Casa Basaltica, grupoarquitectura grupoarquitectura Minimalist bathroom
4. Treated wood is a wonderful way to add some organic warmth and texture to a room that is often devoid of bot

Departamento Altus , Hansi Arquitectura Hansi Arquitectura Modern bathroom
5. Specialist wallpaper can really lift a bathroom, but enure it's designed for use in damp areas

homify Modern bathroom
6. Large, dark stones create a brooding, masculine vibe that would be amazing in any bachelor pad!

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern bathroom
7. Murals and frescos can turn even a regular bathroom into a work of art. What a way to personalise a space!

My Cottage for a Horse, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Country style bathroom
8. Modern tiles aren't just coloured or patterned any more, they can also be faceted! Don't you want to run your hands over these walls?

Dom na Różanym Potoku , Neostudio Architekci Neostudio Architekci Modern bathroom
9. Talking of tiles, mosaics can make a beautiful feature of smaller areas, such as showers

Apartamento Chácara Klabin (SP), Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern bathroom
10. How about something a little more modern and complex? Concrete bathroom walls are really gaining in popularity

VALLE IMPERIAL, Arki3d Arki3d Modern bathroom
11. We love the pebble wall look! Can you imagine how gorgeous this finish must feel underfoot?

homify Eclectic style bathroom
12. We're seeing ultra dark paint in so many rooms now, but a bathroom? What an impact!

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London, HollandGreen HollandGreen Modern bathroom
Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London

13. If walls in general aren't for you, how about stripping them out and replacing them with glazing? If you're not overlooked, what's the harm?

Stormy Castle, LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS LOYN+CO ARCHITECTS Minimalist bathroom
Stormy Castle

For more great bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 Small Bathrooms To See Before Renovating Yours.

Which of these wall ideas took your fancy?

