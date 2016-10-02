13 wall finishes that'll give your bathroom zing!

You think of bathrooms and what comes to mind? A purely functional room where style plays second fiddle to the necessary suite?

Well, bathroom designers would tell you that both elements are equally as important and we happen to agree, which is why we've taken the time to find some of the most eye-catching walls in bathroom designs out there.

We know you'll see your space in a whole new light after this article and that you'll be keen to experiment with new textures and colours, so let's not waste any more time talking and get to the fun part!