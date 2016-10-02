Your browser is out-of-date.

14 ideas to guarantee a stylish weatherproof garden

press profile homify
homify Modern garden
A pretty garden is great, but what about when the weather turns cooler and wetter and you still want to be able to enjoy it? 

Gardening professionals and landscape architects will tell you that a pergola or awning is a great way to give your space some all-weather appeal and they're not wrong, but how do you know which style is right for you? We've found some super gardens that have been not only planned and planted to absolute perfection, but also offer stylish rain cover too.

Have a look and see which style you might fancy erecting in your garden before autumn and winter really hit!

1. Lights, kitchen, rain-proof! With a pool table as well, this is a stunning garden space for the whole family to enjoy

Área de lazer, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

2. A simple permanent terrace will make your garden enjoyable whatever the weather. We love the living room style lighting

Terrace TG Studio Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
TG Studio

Terrace

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

3. Make the most of built-in overhangs by adding fabulous lighting and a comfortable dining set and you'll have fabulous al fresco fun all year

Hangman Valley Residence, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Uptic Studios

Hangman Valley Residence

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

4. How amazing is this contemporary covered garden area? The integral lighting is staggering

Terrace Clear Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Clear Architects

Terrace

Clear Architects
Clear Architects
Clear Architects

5. For a budget-friendly option, a simple metal frame with plastic roof sheeting will be fit for function

Patio Canopy Living Space Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Living Space

Patio Canopy

Living Space
Living Space
Living Space

6. A traditional parasol will always be a classic way to add a little weatherproofing to your garden. Add some fairy lights and you've got something really special!

Hangman Valley Residence, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Uptic Studios

Hangman Valley Residence

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

7. Practicality rules here as you don't want to get your barbecue wet! What a self-contained party zone

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. A wonderfully rustic and simple summerhouse is the perfect vantage point for sheltering from the rain and enjoying your outdoor space

​Scandinavian style log cabin. Garden Affairs Ltd Scandinavian style garden Wood Wood effect log cabin,scandinavian,garden room,veranda,outdoor living,summerhouse
Garden Affairs Ltd

​Scandinavian style log cabin.

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

9. Don't waste the summer months by getting some thick climbers growing up a pergola to create a more organic all-weather shelter. We'd pop some candles along the wall too

Contemporary garden design Bracknell, Berkshire, UK Linsey Evans Garden Design Modern garden Garden Design,Berkshire,Contemporary Garden,Garden Ideas,Small Garden Design,Landscape Design
Linsey Evans Garden Design

Contemporary garden design Bracknell, Berkshire, UK

Linsey Evans Garden Design
Linsey Evans Garden Design
Linsey Evans Garden Design

10. What a professional set up! With built-in lighting and retractable shades, you can ensure no rain will ever get in

Outdoor Living Pod, Louvered Roof Patio Canopy Installation in Billericay, Essex. homify Modern garden outdoor living pod,louverd,roof,patio,canopy,terrace,garden,room
homify

Outdoor Living Pod, Louvered Roof Patio Canopy Installation in Billericay, Essex.

homify
homify
homify

11. There when you need them and not when you want to enjoy the sunshine, these retractable shades are the perfect autumn addition to your garden. That frame would accommodate lights with ease

Toldos para terraza o pérgola TOLDOS SPANNMAXXL.de Modern garden Wood Grey toldo pergola,toldo terraza,toldo corredizo,toldos correderos,toldos terrazas,toldos,toldo,sombra,patio,terraza,jardin
TOLDOS SPANNMAXXL.de

Toldos para terraza o pérgola

TOLDOS SPANNMAXXL.de
TOLDOS SPANNMAXXL.de
TOLDOS SPANNMAXXL.de

12. Not a budget build by any means, but we do love this totally out there exterior kitchen, which is bright, warm and totally dry

Concrete House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern garden
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Concrete House

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

13. Don't let the simple frame fool you. This structure has integral shades that can be pulled down on every side! You could simply switch on the inside lights to illuminate it

Outdoor Living Pod, Louvered Roof Patio Canopy Installation in Findon, West Sussex. homify Modern garden outdoor living pod,louvered,roof,patio,terrace,canopy,garden,room
homify

Outdoor Living Pod, Louvered Roof Patio Canopy Installation in Findon, West Sussex.

homify
homify
homify

14. Simple solutions can be the best, so this wooden pergola with stretched canvas roof would be a super location for some evening socialising, even in the rain. We bet this little terrace looks like a European piazza when it's lit!

Cottage Garden Transformation, Elephant Interior Exterior Design Elephant Interior Exterior Design Mediterranean style garden
Elephant Interior Exterior Design

Cottage Garden Transformation

Elephant Interior Exterior Design
Elephant Interior Exterior Design
Elephant Interior Exterior Design

For a little more seasonal garden inspiration, take a look at this helpful Ideabook: The Beautiful Autumn Garden Guide.

Family Home of Al Fresco Fun
Do you still use your garden in the wetter months?

