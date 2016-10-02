14 ideas to guarantee a stylish weatherproof garden

A pretty garden is great, but what about when the weather turns cooler and wetter and you still want to be able to enjoy it?

Gardening professionals and landscape architects will tell you that a pergola or awning is a great way to give your space some all-weather appeal and they're not wrong, but how do you know which style is right for you? We've found some super gardens that have been not only planned and planted to absolute perfection, but also offer stylish rain cover too.

Have a look and see which style you might fancy erecting in your garden before autumn and winter really hit!