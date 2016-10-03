10 great garden upgrades that cost under £100

Upgrading your garden might seem like a fun idea but, before you know it, you might be spending a lot more than you originally planned. As we don't want to see you turning your outdoor space into a money pit, we've taken inspiration from some of the talented gardeners out there and compiled this list of gardening makeovers for under £100.

We think you'll be shocked at what you can do for so little so, let's take a look and see which project you'll be starting this weekend!