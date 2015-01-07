Creative living ideas | Small home design

It should come as no surprise to you that not all of us wish to live in lavish, over-the-top homes, complete with all the trimmings that consumerism tells us to strive for. However, many people are making a shift in the opposite direction, opting to live a more simple, care-free existence, with as few possessions as possible. After all, the more you have, the more you have to lose, right?
The owners of these properties have done away with many of the material possessions they once desired, and have chosen to live in more creative spaces, which require only what is truly needed. With terms such as the 'Small Home Movement' being coined over recent years, and taking off in big ways throughout North America and Europe, let us show these home owners own take on small home design.
The Exbury Egg is the creation of SPUD Group for English artist Stephen Turner, who has chosen to spend 12 months living and working in his 'egg', studying the life of a tidal creek off the River Beaulieu, close to Southampton. It is energy efficient and self-sustaining, and aims to raise awareness for issues such as climate change and rising sea levels, and the implications for animals and plants alike. To see more on this project, click here.
Every child wishes for a treehouse, and as we grow into adults, some seem not to have outgrown this desire, and create functional homes set amongst the treetops. This house has been named the Tree Snake, and is set amongst the lush Salgadas Pedras region of Portugal. It features an elongated walkway up to the entrance of the house, whose clean and minimal design is bathed in sunlight.
Antoine, an installation described as an inhabitable sculpture set amongst the Swiss Alps, is a tiny one-man wooden cabin, hidden inside a projected concrete rock. Although not a home as such, Antoine shows us exactly how little is actually needed to live. It features a small bed, a fire place, table, stool and window, yet from the outside, looks like nothing more than a large rock, camouflaged in the landscape. To take a look inside, click the link here.
The traditional small stone houses of rural Slovenia were the inspiration for this newly built stone home, which addresses the relationship between contemporary and traditional to create a family home using more modern materials. Externally, traditional colours and textures have been created using concrete, while internally, unpolished timber reigns supreme. To take a peek, click here.
Photographer Charles Hosea has perfectly captured this image of Pobble House, a modern beach shack in Kent. A creation of architect Guy Hollaway, Pobble House has been built from Larch wood and Corten steel, which will both age naturally, helping the house to blend in with the surrounding landscape. Due to local building restrictions, new builds can only be constructed in place of another, and of roughly the same size and proportion. This means as time passes, the holiday home will begin to look more like the weathered beach shacks that line the beach.
Tengbom architects have designed this unit designed for students, covering a space of only 10 square metres, in order to combat the cost of student living. In collaboration with timber manufacturer Martinsons and real estate company AF Bostader, Tengbom have created a living space that is sustainable, smart and affordable. To see inside this smart design, click here.