Creative living ideas | Small home design

It should come as no surprise to you that not all of us wish to live in lavish, over-the-top homes, complete with all the trimmings that consumerism tells us to strive for. However, many people are making a shift in the opposite direction, opting to live a more simple, care-free existence, with as few possessions as possible. After all, the more you have, the more you have to lose, right?

The owners of these properties have done away with many of the material possessions they once desired, and have chosen to live in more creative spaces, which require only what is truly needed. With terms such as the 'Small Home Movement' being coined over recent years, and taking off in big ways throughout North America and Europe, let us show these home owners own take on small home design.