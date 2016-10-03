Your browser is out-of-date.

15 simple ideas that will make your entrance look beautiful

press profile homify
Casa RM53, Cecyn Arquitetura + Design
Loading admin actions …

Your entrance says a lot about you and your home. Think of it in terms of being the first impression that your house will ever make and, as we all know, you can't ever change that so it's vital you get it right!

We've found some easy, inexpensive landscape architect-inspired ways you can give your entrance a little more pizzazz so, if you're ready to learn how to make your home look incredible as soon as guests hit your hallway, read on…

1. Keep it simple by adding just enough detail

Casa RM53, Cecyn Arquitetura + Design
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design

Cecyn Arquitetura + Design
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design

A pretty plant pot, a clear house number and some elegant shingle will do the trick!

2. For some drama, a path will naturally draw people towards your front door

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

And look a little more ceremonial.

3. We love a good doormat here in Blighty

l-shaped loft conversion wimbledon
homify

l-shaped loft conversion wimbledon

homify
homify
homify

And if you choose well, it's all you need.

4. A cacophony of greenery really will make your entrance feel special

Furlong Road, Matteo Bianchi Studio
Matteo Bianchi Studio

Furlong Road

Matteo Bianchi Studio
Matteo Bianchi Studio
Matteo Bianchi Studio

If you have a green thumb, put it to good use.

5. A well thought out water feature would make a lasting first impression

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Just don't drop your keys in there!

6. Some modern art sculptures will bring your entrance to life

RESIDENCIA NUÑO, Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Whilst also demonstrating your fabulous taste!

7. Weed your flagstones and get everything just so

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

A perfectly maintained doorstep is the key to a positive first impression.

8. Natural wood has such a draw

Jaguariuna, PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

You can't go wrong having some in your entrance, it's so welcoming.

9. A creative touch is nothing to shy away from

音楽家の家「Casa Felice」, ユミラ建築設計室
ユミラ建築設計室

ユミラ建築設計室
ユミラ建築設計室
ユミラ建築設計室

Especially when it comes to standing out in a crowd. Look at that mosaic door surround!

10. Oversized, statement ceramics

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Will make a beautiful impression on your entrance.

11. Simple, timeless and unfussy styling will leave a fantastic first impression

Roland Gardens , BTL Property LTD
BTL Property LTD

Roland Gardens

BTL Property LTD
BTL Property LTD
BTL Property LTD

These white walls are the perfect accompaniment to the grey door!

12. A touch of nostalgia never goes amiss

Upper Park, Loughton, Boscolo
Boscolo

Upper Park, Loughton

Boscolo
Boscolo
Boscolo

So why not inject your entrance with some staunch traditionalism that guests will naturally be drawn to?

13. A bright and vibrant front door

Old School House, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Old School House, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Is the perfect way to make an impression through your use of colour.

14. Adding a super contemporary porch will only work for equally modern homes

ELK Effizienzhaus 220 , ELK Fertighaus GmbH
ELK Fertighaus GmbH

ELK Fertighaus GmbH
ELK Fertighaus GmbH
ELK Fertighaus GmbH

But with some spotlights and frosted glass, it's an amazing installation to consider.

15. Rustic homes don't often need any help to make a lasting first impression

Colmeallie, Glen Esk, Brechin, Angus, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Colmeallie, Glen Esk, Brechin, Angus

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

But to cheer up your entrance, mismatched pots with bright flowers will be a real winner!

For more home entrance inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 16 Effortless Garden Ideas To Perk Up Your Home Entrance.

10 great garden upgrades that cost under £100
Did any of these ideas instantly appeal to you?

