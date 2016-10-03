Bomb Site to Fab Family Home

There are times when you look at a before picture and instantly know something had to be done. Today is going to be one such occasion!

With a full-to-bursting family home that couldn't accommodate everyone comfortably, some renovation was needed and fortunately, a team of amazing architects swooped in to save the day. The result is a stunningly spacious and airy loft conversion, which added an extra bedroom and bathroom.

However, more than that, we think it's going to inspire you to think more about the dead space in the upper reaches of your home. So, if you've long dreamed of tackling a loft conversion, read on to see exactly what you could achieve!