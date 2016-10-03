Bomb Site to Fab Family Home

There are times when you look at a before picture and instantly know something had to be done. Today is going to be one such occasion!
With a full-to-bursting family home that couldn't accommodate everyone comfortably, some renovation was needed and fortunately, a team of amazing architects swooped in to save the day. The result is a stunningly spacious and airy loft conversion, which added an extra bedroom and bathroom.
However, more than that, we think it's going to inspire you to think more about the dead space in the upper reaches of your home. So, if you've long dreamed of tackling a loft conversion, read on to see exactly what you could achieve!
Ignore all the debris in the garden as that's simply an offshoot of a home not quite being big enough to house everyone that lives there.
Focus on the roof and you'll see aged tiles, sloping guttering that needs clearing and, generally, a not so attractive home ripe for redevelopment.
You'll be shocked what a difference a loft conversion can make, even to the outside!
What did we tell you? Don't you think that this almost full-width dormer has changed the look and feel of this rear façade enormously?
Red tiles have warmed up the exterior and the whole fit and finish reassures us that the scheme will be continued down to the lower levels as well.
Imagine having all this extra space in a family home simply going to waste.
This loft conversion must have been a total godsend for the family living here and, with so many windows and skylights now in place, the amount of natural sunlight pouring in is nothing short of enviable.
What a great bedroom for everyone to fight over!
In a built-up area there is a risk of not being blessed with a terrific view out of a loft conversion, but that's not a problem here thanks to a remarkable amount of mature greenery.
We have to say that this space feels calm and relaxing, not to mention generously sized and, though the all-white finish will probably be changed, we love the stark scheme.
We think we can all admit that having an extra bathroom would never be a bad thing in a busy home. Just think about shorter queues, easier mornings and increased privacy. It's a dream, isn't it?
Adding a small but perfectly functional water closet to this loft conversion was a fantastic idea and the classic suite is a refreshingly traditional choice!
To finish our tour we thought we'd point out just how future-proofed this space is.
With endless plug sockets and built-in storage at every turn, this is a conversion that will grow with whomever is fortunate enough to sleep up here. Genius!
