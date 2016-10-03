18 multifunctional furniture ideas (perfect for small homes!)

We love small homes as they make us think a little more carefully about how to furnish our most functional spaces, such as bedrooms.

This often leads to funky, clever furniture that larger homes wouldn't ever contain, but these multifunctional, ingenious designs really float our boat. We've found some brilliant interior designer-lead spaces that contain some of the most snazzy and smart furniture we've ever come across.

Take a look and see if any of these creations could solve a small home design conundrum for you!