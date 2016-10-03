Your browser is out-of-date.

18 multifunctional furniture ideas (perfect for small homes!)

setup: Der Wohnbaukasten , studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
We love small homes as they make us think a little more carefully about how to furnish our most functional spaces, such as bedrooms

This often leads to funky, clever furniture that larger homes wouldn't ever contain, but these multifunctional, ingenious designs really float our boat. We've found some brilliant interior designer-lead spaces that contain some of the most snazzy and smart furniture we've ever come across. 

Take a look and see if any of these creations could solve a small home design conundrum for you! 

1. Is it a bed? A sofa? A storage unit?

Main space homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

Main space

homify
homify
homify

It's all three!

2. Double-duty bookshelf

Sala estudio Diciembre 2015, Idea Interior Idea Interior Study/officeDesks
Idea Interior

Idea Interior
Idea Interior
Idea Interior

A bookshelf that doubles as a desk is all sorts of practical.

3. Secret storage

apartamento en dos alturas, MILL-HOUSE MILL-HOUSE Small kitchens
MILL-HOUSE

MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE

A kitchen when you need it and a sleek cupboard when you don't.

4. Working lunch

Escritorios de Madera, Biogibson Biogibson Study/officeDesks Wood
Biogibson

Biogibson
Biogibson
Biogibson

A pretty dining table, but also a desk with room for office storage baskets.

5. Where's the remote?

Linea Reciclato, Semillero Muebles Semillero Muebles Living roomSide tables & trays
Semillero Muebles

Semillero Muebles
Semillero Muebles
Semillero Muebles

This coffee table makes losing the remote almost impossible thanks to secret drawers.

6. Disappearing desk

FLATMATE: Eine raumsparende Lösung für das Homeoffice in Zeiten der CORONA-Krise, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

A super slimline desk that folds up into a simple wall mantle? Yes, please

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. How's this for multifunctional?

setup: Der Wohnbaukasten , studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

A bookcase that acts as a room divide and a desk!

8. How often do you wish you could get more on your desk?

Escritorio H1, PUNCH TAD PUNCH TAD Study/officeDesks MDF Grey
PUNCH TAD

PUNCH TAD
PUNCH TAD
PUNCH TAD

Not a problem with this integral shelving system.

9. For the modern generation of go-getters

Muebles sobre diseño, Weld Weld Living roomSide tables & trays
Weld

Weld
Weld
Weld

A coffee table that flips into a workstation is perfection.

10. A bed built onto a shelving plinth

Cobertura Freguesia, fpr Studio fpr Studio Scandinavian style bedroom White
fpr Studio

fpr Studio
fpr Studio
fpr Studio

Means you'd never struggle to tidy again.

11. Small but mighty

office in a box, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeCupboards & shelving
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

This desk might be small but when not in use it would make a mighty beautiful wall light.

12. Perfect for kids

homify Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Even the kiddies can get multifunctional with a cabin bed filled with storage.

13. Don't just display your television

Muebles Multimedia, MADERISTA MADERISTA Multimedia roomFurniture Wood Wood effect
MADERISTA

MADERISTA
MADERISTA
MADERISTA

When you can add picture shelves and storage cubbyholes.

14. You need shoe storage, but also somewhere to put your shoes on?

Raumwunder, Connox Connox Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
Connox

Connox
Connox
Connox

Job done with this bench/shelving set up.

15. A small kitchen island is handy for food prep

Muebles Reciclados Mallorca, Muebles Reciclados Mallorca Muebles Reciclados Mallorca KitchenStorage
Muebles Reciclados Mallorca

Muebles Reciclados Mallorca
Muebles Reciclados Mallorca
Muebles Reciclados Mallorca

But the shelves underneath make crockery storage a breeze.

16. This is the ultimate in multifunctional furniture

Muebles Infantiles, KiKi Diseño y Decoración KiKi Diseño y Decoración Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
KiKi Diseño y Decoración

KiKi Diseño y Decoración
KiKi Diseño y Decoración
KiKi Diseño y Decoración

A bed, desk, bookcase and guest bed!

17. Truly multifunctional items make sense

Mesas de cocina extensibles, Furnet Furnet KitchenTables & chairs
Furnet

Furnet
Furnet
Furnet

So a dining table with a cutlery drawer inside is spot on.

18. Laundry rooms can become changing stations

Baños pequeños, Baños Rom Baños Rom Classic style bathroom
Baños Rom

Baños Rom
Baños Rom
Baños Rom

With a custom sideboard that's deep enough to act as a changing table as well as a folding platform.

For more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 25 Cunning ways to better organise your small home.

A Family Home You'll Wish Was Yours
Could any of these ideas help streamline your home?

