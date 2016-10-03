18 multifunctional furniture ideas (perfect for small homes!)

We love small homes as they make us think a little more carefully about how to furnish our most functional spaces, such as bedrooms.
This often leads to funky, clever furniture that larger homes wouldn't ever contain, but these multifunctional, ingenious designs really float our boat. We've found some brilliant interior designer-lead spaces that contain some of the most snazzy and smart furniture we've ever come across.
Take a look and see if any of these creations could solve a small home design conundrum for you!
A bookshelf that doubles as a desk is all sorts of practical.
A kitchen when you need it and a sleek cupboard when you don't.
A pretty dining table, but also a desk with room for office storage baskets.
Where's the remote?
This coffee table makes losing the remote almost impossible thanks to secret drawers.
A super slimline desk that folds up into a simple wall mantle? Yes, please
A bookcase that acts as a room divide and a desk!
Not a problem with this integral shelving system.
A coffee table that flips into a workstation is perfection.
Means you'd never struggle to tidy again.
This desk might be small but when not in use it would make a mighty beautiful wall light.
Even the kiddies can get multifunctional with a cabin bed filled with storage.
When you can add picture shelves and storage cubbyholes.
Job done with this bench/shelving set up.
But the shelves underneath make crockery storage a breeze.
A bed, desk, bookcase and guest bed!
So a dining table with a cutlery drawer inside is spot on.
With a custom sideboard that's deep enough to act as a changing table as well as a folding platform.
