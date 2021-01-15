Your browser is out-of-date.

23 cheap but effective (and stylish) garden fence ideas

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Minimalist style garden
Your privacy is important to you, but spending a huge amount of money on a garden fence never seems like a fun endeavour, does it? In fact, when it comes to garden fences and garden wall ideas, most people would prefer to cut corners and costs. 

With that in mind, we looked at some of the best value fencing solutions being used by professional Gardeners and Landscape Architects and collected them all in this one handy guide. Think of it as your one-stop solution for some of the best (and most cost-friendly) garden fence ideas on homify. 

If you need to blur the lines between you and your neighbours' garden but would rather have some cash left over at the end, read on and see which of these garden screening ideas is the best solution for you!


1. Woven bamboo connects to solid walls with ease

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions GardenFencing & walls
GH Product Solutions

2. Natural fencing with plants works well for a softer barrier

HOME STAGING EXTÉRIEUR OU L’ART DE BIEN VENDRE SON BIEN IMMOBILIER, SEVEN GARDEN SEVEN GARDEN Modern garden
SEVEN GARDEN

3. Solid fencing can be cheaper if you use reclaimed wood

East Dulwich 1 Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd Modern houses Glass Black modern loft,contemporary design,glazed dormer,kitchen extension,industrial,herringbone floor,timber fence,glazed extension,modern extension,london kitchen,extension,east dulwich
Proctor &amp; Co. Architecture Ltd

East Dulwich 1

4. Freestanding bamboo can be cut to any size

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
GH Product Solutions

5. Cheap pre-made panels can be improved with a coat of paint

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Minimalist style garden
Bolans Architects

Narbonne Avenue Clapham

6. Shorter plain wooden panels can be far cheaper than fancy styles

Canopy Lane Aralia Minimalist style garden Iron/Steel White
Aralia

Canopy Lane

7. Chunky strip fencing can be made yourself from pallets

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite artificial lawn,eco deck,simple garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Small, low maintenance garden

8. Gabions are a great way to use value materials to create something solid, impervious and beautiful

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions GardenFencing & walls
GH Product Solutions

9. Low-level fencing will be very reasonable and you can paint it to improve the look

Climbing Frame for Smaller Garden Selwood Products Ltd Minimalist style garden
Selwood Products Ltd

Climbing Frame for Smaller Garden

10. Decking planks can be used to create totally cohesive, linear fencing and you'll get a bulk rate

Ed's Shed, Ed Reeve Ed Reeve Minimalist style garden
Ed Reeve

Ed's Shed

11. Open trellis fencing lets you grow climbers for a more organic privacy method

Country Family Garden With Oriental Water Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Country style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Country Family Garden With Oriental Water Garden

12. Pale woven panels won't make your garden feel too enclosed

Quercus Raised Beds -Extra Space in a small garden, Quercus UK Ltd Quercus UK Ltd Country style garden
Quercus UK Ltd

Quercus Raised Beds -Extra Space in a small garden

13. Simple spaced wooden fencing has such a country feel to it and won't break the bank

Traditional Garden, Unique Landscapes Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Unique Landscapes

Traditional Garden

14. White picket fences might be the stuff of cottage dreams, but it looks great everywhere!

Bossington House, Adisham Kent, Lee Evans Partnership Lee Evans Partnership Country style garden
Lee Evans Partnership

Bossington House, Adisham Kent

15. Integrated fencing that forms part of your outdoor furniture creates an opaque barrier

Ayrshire outdoor living, Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Modern garden Sandstone
Lithic Fire

Ayrshire outdoor living

16. Trellis panels offer a visual privacy barrier but don't block out the light

homify Modern garden
homify

17. A wooden framework covered with artificial greenery is a modern fencing trend that offers good value for money and pretty aesthetics

Garden - Canary Wharf, Millennium Interior Designers Millennium Interior Designers Modern garden
Millennium Interior Designers

Garden—Canary Wharf

18. Chicken wire fencing is almost invisible but still does the job of keeping unwanted visitors out!

Featherbrook House, PKA Architects Ltd PKA Architects Ltd Modern garden
PKA Architects Ltd

Featherbrook House

19. Mesh panels look great atop solid walls, provide an extra level of privacy and won't cost a huge amount

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern garden
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole

20. Extra tall fencing will naturally cost a little more but if you opt for cheaper wood that needs treating at home, you can save big time

Lawn Perfect Stays Modern garden
Perfect Stays

Lawn

21. How about something funky? Perspex panels direct from a supplier wouldn't be expensive but would look amazing!

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

22. Marine ply can be bought from any DIY store and cut to fit even the most unusual spaces. It's not horrendously priced either!

Brackenbury House, Neil Dusheiko Architects Neil Dusheiko Architects Modern garden
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Brackenbury House

23. Sheets of stainless steel are reasonable to buy and a simple laser-cutting job won't cost too much, if you fancy some modern fencing

Stainless Steel Fence Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: GardenAccessories & decoration
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Stainless Steel Fence

Bonus: A rough and raw garden fence

HOUSE THREE, Greenacres Cape landscaping Greenacres Cape landscaping Rustic style garden
Greenacres Cape landscaping

How about this simple design that, thanks to its rustic style, adds to the fresh outdoor vibe of this delightful garden? See how garden fences and screening ideas don't have to be overly complicated? 


Bonus: Modern meets lush

HOUSE 2, Greenacres Cape landscaping Greenacres Cape landscaping Minimalist style garden
Greenacres Cape landscaping

A concrete wall with electrified fencing for security and privacy? Check! But what about some fresh lushness and touches of Mother Nature to soften that garden's edge a bit? That's where these raised garden beds with their plants, trees and fresh foliage come in, stylish altering the outdoor colour palette without subtracting from the garden (and its fence/wall) design. 

Seeking some more fresh, outdoor designs to inspire you? Then we recommend these 21 beautiful British back gardens with ideas to copy


9 yard-saving tips after winter
Did any of these fencing styles catch your eye?

