23 cheap but effective (and stylish) garden fence ideas

Your privacy is important to you, but spending a huge amount of money on a garden fence never seems like a fun endeavour, does it? In fact, when it comes to garden fences and garden wall ideas, most people would prefer to cut corners and costs.

With that in mind, we looked at some of the best value fencing solutions being used by professional Gardeners and Landscape Architects and collected them all in this one handy guide. Think of it as your one-stop solution for some of the best (and most cost-friendly) garden fence ideas on homify.

If you need to blur the lines between you and your neighbours' garden but would rather have some cash left over at the end, read on and see which of these garden screening ideas is the best solution for you!



