1 House 5 Ways

Isn't it time we got over our prejudices about prefabricated houses? We can't actually see the issue with them, as they provide viable, affordable housing solutions, as well as endless customisation opportunities.

What could be better than a house architects can quickly design and builders can erect in a matter of weeks, all for a cost-effective price?

Just to demonstrate why prefabs are such a valuable addition to the housing market, we thought we'd show you a project that specialises in customised properties that are all variations on the same theme.

Take a look and see which you might choose and then marvel at the amount of space inside. The number of bedrooms alone makes this home a fantastic option for growing families!