1 House 5 Ways

Isn't it time we got over our prejudices about prefabricated houses? We can't actually see the issue with them, as they provide viable, affordable housing solutions, as well as endless customisation opportunities.
What could be better than a house architects can quickly design and builders can erect in a matter of weeks, all for a cost-effective price?
Just to demonstrate why prefabs are such a valuable addition to the housing market, we thought we'd show you a project that specialises in customised properties that are all variations on the same theme.
Take a look and see which you might choose and then marvel at the amount of space inside. The number of bedrooms alone makes this home a fantastic option for growing families!
Straightforward construction, recognisable styling and simple materials all make this house perfectly charming and sweet, don't you think?
White windows and doors contrast nicely with the brown brick exterior and grey roof, resulting in a very pretty home!
A little bigger this time but still following the same layout, we love the red roof and cream walls.
What a great colour scheme, which lends itself to easy customisation in other areas, like that super mini balcony above the front door.
Things are getting a little more contemporary here, but you can clearly see the formula for the basic design remains the same.
The grey roof and white walls look fresh and modern together, while the longer windows also add a stylish note.
A bigger version of the first house, this one has some lovely traditional touches added, such as window shutters and faux leaded panes of glass.
Looking at a home like this, how can anyone have an issue with prefabs?
We love this colour scheme! Natural wood windows and doors work so well with the cream walls, whilst the red roof simple finishes everything off with a gorgeously warm flourish.
We wouldn't feel at all disappointed if we bought this sweet and pretty house!
Just look at this ground floor plan.
There is nothing lacking in this home, with a sizeable living room, dining space and everything you could possibly need.
If prefabricated houses guarantee everything you need, what's the problem?
With a main bedroom, two kids' rooms and even a guest suite all up on the first-floor of these houses, there's room enough for even a large family to keep growing, making these houses not only beautiful but also staggeringly good value!
We think it's time prefabricated homes were given more respect and appreciation, if these lovely examples are anything to go by.
For more prefab gorgeousness, take a look at this Ideabook: A Remarkably Cost-Effective Family Home.