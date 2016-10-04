Your browser is out-of-date.

Low-cost plasterboard ideas

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Minimalist living room
You might not ever have stopped to think too much about plasterboard, or all the super things it can be used to create, but that's about to change.

We've seen some incredible home design that we just have to show you too so, before you finalise any room revamp plans with your interior designer, take a look at these fabulous creations and see if you'd like anything similar in your home. 

Your living room would never look the same again!

1. Recessed niche shelving

Casa m+l, Laura Marini Architetto Laura Marini Architetto Minimalist living room
Laura Marini Architetto

Laura Marini Architetto
Laura Marini Architetto
Laura Marini Architetto

Is simple to create with plasterboard and offers so much storage potential.

2. Offset wall features

CASA T&, lidia tecla sivo architetto - studio di progettazione lidia tecla sivo architetto - studio di progettazione Minimalist living room
lidia tecla sivo architetto—studio di progettazione

lidia tecla sivo architetto - studio di progettazione
lidia tecla sivo architetto—studio di progettazione
lidia tecla sivo architetto - studio di progettazione

Make amazing lighting displays a piece of cake.

3. Plasterboard doesn't have to be limited to linear shapes

homify Minimalist living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

So how about some curves for your walls and ceiling?

4. Crisp lines

PROJEKT WNĘTRZA MIESZKANIA W HONG KONGU M1-28M INVADER APARTMENT, OneByNine OneByNine Minimalist living room
OneByNine

OneByNine
OneByNine
OneByNine

If crisp lines and boxy wall designs are your thing, plasterboard is ideal. Especially after a coat of render over the top!

5. Feature cut outs

CASA T&, lidia tecla sivo architetto - studio di progettazione lidia tecla sivo architetto - studio di progettazione Minimalist living room
lidia tecla sivo architetto—studio di progettazione

lidia tecla sivo architetto - studio di progettazione
lidia tecla sivo architetto—studio di progettazione
lidia tecla sivo architetto - studio di progettazione

Ceilings with feature cut outs look incredible if you add some super lighting.

6. Customised room divides

Квартира стилиста., Tutto design Tutto design Minimalist living room
Tutto design

Tutto design
Tutto design
Tutto design

For the ultimate in easy and customised room divides, plasterboard is your best friend.

7. False ceilings

Квартира стилиста., Tutto design Tutto design Minimalist nursery/kids room
Tutto design

Tutto design
Tutto design
Tutto design

Are easy to create with plasterboard, which is great if you want to add unusual designs

8. Ceiling lights

DEPARTAMENTO EN CUERNAVACA, HO arquitectura de interiores HO arquitectura de interiores Modern dining room
HO arquitectura de interiores

HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores

Are becoming more and more eye-catching so, for a display that looks like something from Tron, plasterboard is an easy material to work with.

9. Stunning combination

Apartamento São Paulo, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern living room White
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

A combination of all these ideas is simple to create with plasterboard. We don't know about you, but a curved false ceiling with back lighting certainly wouldn't look bad in our home!

Fore more plasterboard inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: How to make plasterboard walls?

1 House 5 Ways
Are you now seeing plasterboard in a whole new light?

