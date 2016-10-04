19 special wooden doors to browse

There are lots of incredible front door variations out there but, call us traditionalists, we still love a wooden one. Nostalgic, beautiful and the perfect way to welcome someone into the hallway of your home, a wooden front door adds charm and character to every property, whatever style you opt for.

Unsurprisingly, there are masses of wooden door varieties to choose from, so we found a handful of our favourites to show you today.

If nothing quite hits the mark, there's always the option of commissioning a carpenter to make something bespoke for your home design!