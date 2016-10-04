Your browser is out-of-date.

19 special wooden doors to browse

press profile homify
Maison avec couloir vitré et mobilier bois, Pierre Bernard Création Pierre Bernard Création Wooden doors Wood Brown
There are lots of incredible front door variations out there but, call us traditionalists, we still love a wooden one. Nostalgic, beautiful and the perfect way to welcome someone into the hallway of your home, a wooden front door adds charm and character to every property, whatever style you opt for.

Unsurprisingly, there are masses of wooden door varieties to choose from, so we found a handful of our favourites to show you today.

If nothing quite hits the mark, there's always the option of commissioning a carpenter to make something bespoke for your home design!

1. A mix of old and new with a modern frame and a heritage door

Maison avec couloir vitré et mobilier bois, Pierre Bernard Création Pierre Bernard Création Wooden doors Wood Brown
Pierre Bernard Création

2. Ultra-contemporary and sleek with no handles

ML Residence, Gantous Arquitectos Gantous Arquitectos Front doors
Gantous Arquitectos

ML Residence

3. Wide, chunky and warm. Not to mention secure!

Casa Tucanes, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern windows & doors
Excelencia en Diseño

4. Perfectly accentuated by porch detailing and dark stain

homify Modern windows & doors
homify

5. A gorgeous combination of privacy glass and wood

Diseno de Interiores, D.I. Liliana López Zanatta D.I. Liliana López Zanatta Modern windows & doors
D.I. Liliana López Zanatta

6. Ornately carved and characterful

CASA JT, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Tropical style windows & doors
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

7. Solid, but still letting in light

Casa M, Agraz Arquitectos S.C. Agraz Arquitectos S.C. Modern windows & doors
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.

8. Ultra-traditional and handcrafted

Jaguariuna, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Rustic style windows & doors
PM Arquitetura

9. Imposing and clearly very expensive

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores Front doors
Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores

10. Designed with security and style in mind

homify Modern windows & doors
homify

11. Oversized and impressive but still practical

A House, 08023 Architects 08023 Architects Mediterranean style windows & doors
08023 Architects

12. Rustic and with added colourful personality

River Ranch Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Country style windows & doors
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

River Ranch Residence

13. Vibrant and eye-catchingly contemporary

Outdoor illuminated doorframe Applelec Modern windows & doors
Applelec

Outdoor illuminated doorframe

14. Wonderfully simple and hidden away for privacy

Marine Parade, Dorrington Atcheson Architects Dorrington Atcheson Architects Modern windows & doors
Dorrington Atcheson Architects

Marine Parade

15. A good old-fashioned British double door that looks elegant

Reinstalling Character and Charm homify Modern windows & doors
homify

Reinstalling Character and Charm

16. A simple design brought to life with colour

Old School House, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Country style windows & doors
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Old School House, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire

17. Pale and interesting!

岩崎の家, 祐成大秀建築設計事務所 祐成大秀建築設計事務所 Modern windows & doors
祐成大秀建築設計事務所

18. Accessorised with the perfect hardware

Casa Mateolli, ApConstrucciones ApConstrucciones Modern windows & doors
ApConstrucciones

19. A shining light in the darkness

堺市の住宅 / 縁側のある家, 一級建築士事務所アールタイプ 一級建築士事務所アールタイプ Modern windows & doors
一級建築士事務所アールタイプ

To see how else you can make a feature of your home entrance, take a look at this Ideabook: 22 Outstanding Hallway Ideas That Make An Impression.

Are you a front door traditionalist at heart too?

