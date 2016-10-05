Your browser is out-of-date.

20 genius garden ideas you've (probably) never tried

NEW Living Wall Planter, Woolly Pocket Woolly Pocket
If there's one thing we love, it's stumbling across fantastic and previously unknown gardening tips that will help us get more out of our gardens without putting too much effort in! 

We know that sounds a little lazy but it's all a case of working smarter, not harder for beautiful results and we've found some absolutely fantastic advice to share with you today. 

We can now see why gardeners love spending their time outdoors, so prepare to fall in love with landscaping all over again…

1. Waste not, want not

Traditional Garden, Unique Landscapes Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Pour vegetable cooking water on your garden as it will act like a fertiliser!

2. Pack some peanuts

Capi Lux - Planter square Black Capi Europe Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration Black
Use polystyrene packing peanuts in the bottom of your pots instead of stones. This will make them lighter to lift while still getting good drainage.

3. Crushed eggshells

Raised block and slate planter Lush Garden Design Modern garden
Crush eggshells and scatter in your garden to inject some calcium into the soil.

4. Plant plastic forks

Contemporary Garden Design by London Based Garden Designer Josh Ward Josh Ward Garden Design Modern garden Plastic Blue
Plant plastic forks (handle down) in the soil near delicate plants that you want to protect from cats and other uninvited visitors.

5. Plant where you can

NEW Living Wall Planter, Woolly Pocket Woolly Pocket
Even if you have no garden space to speak of, buckets and washing up bowls can be used to plant some blooms.

6. Another use for nappies

Bay tree cone in fibreglass planter Gardenplan Design Modern garden
A nappy in the bottom of planters and hanging baskets will retain moisture for gradual hydration.

7. Top up with magnesium

Personalised Watering Can Jonny's Sister GardenAccessories & decoration
Add Epsom salts to your watering can now and then for a good magnesium top up.

8. Don't make work for yourself

homify Modern garden
To avoid the chore of moving plants seasonally, plant an empty pot in the ground then simply drop in smaller pots with your plants in them. 

You can then lift and move as you please!

9. A slice of life

Ceramic Bird Lemon Juicer homify KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
Start saplings off in hollowed out citrus fruit halves.

10. Easy seed organisation

Grand Terrace , Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping Country style garden
Build raised beds from cinder blocks for simple, cheap seed organisation.

11. Filter that soil

Fleurs en pots pour balcon et terrasse, My Little Jardin My Little Jardin Classic style garden
Line plant pots with coffee filters to stop the soil escaping.

12. An egg-cellent idea

The little bunny egg cup homify KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
Use empty eggshells as starter seed pots. You can write what's in them on the side!

13. Fight off invasive plants

homify Country style garden
Take invasive plants to task by cutting the bottom out of a plant pot and surrounding the plant.

14. Sprouting spuds

Find a place in your garden for climbers - they will reward you with a wonderful show Perfect Plants Ltd Country style garden
Use potatoes to grow rose clippings. Simply stab the stem into a spud and watch it flourish!

15. Take the plant to the well

A country garden in the Cotswolds, Bowles & Wyer Bowles & Wyer Country style garden
Plant seeds around an empty flower pot that has been planted to create an easy watering well.

16. Pinch an inch

Lakes By Yoo 2, Future Light Design Future Light Design KitchenKitchen utensils
Pinch the tips off herb plants to encourage new growth.

17. Mini greenhouse

homify Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
Cut a fizzy pop bottle in half (across the middle) and use the bottom as a mini greenhouse for humidity-loving plants.

18. Collect rainwater

Courtyard Garden, Dawn Isaac Garden Design Dawn Isaac Garden Design Country style garden
Make yourself a rainwater collection butt from a plastic bin and use the precipitation to water your plants for free.

19. Non-toxic weed killer

Fencing project Atkinsons Fencing Ltd Scandinavian style garden
For an effective, non-toxic weed killer, take a gallon of white vinegar, a cup salt and a tbsp of washing up liquid. Mix well and use a squirt bottle to target your spray.

20. Rock out

SOL Ausstellungsgarten Grenchen, SOL AG SOL AG Mediterranean style garden
Create a rock garden for aesthetic variation and also improved garden drainage.

If you've got the gardening bug, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 modern gardens that will make you sigh with pleasure.

The House with Timeless Character
Which of these tips were new to you?

