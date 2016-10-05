20 genius garden ideas you've (probably) never tried

If there's one thing we love, it's stumbling across fantastic and previously unknown gardening tips that will help us get more out of our gardens without putting too much effort in!
We know that sounds a little lazy but it's all a case of working smarter, not harder for beautiful results and we've found some absolutely fantastic advice to share with you today.
We can now see why gardeners love spending their time outdoors, so prepare to fall in love with landscaping all over again…
Pour vegetable cooking water on your garden as it will act like a fertiliser!
Use polystyrene packing peanuts in the bottom of your pots instead of stones. This will make them lighter to lift while still getting good drainage.
Crush eggshells and scatter in your garden to inject some calcium into the soil.
Plant plastic forks (handle down) in the soil near delicate plants that you want to protect from cats and other uninvited visitors.
Even if you have no garden space to speak of, buckets and washing up bowls can be used to plant some blooms.
A nappy in the bottom of planters and hanging baskets will retain moisture for gradual hydration.
Add Epsom salts to your watering can now and then for a good magnesium top up.
To avoid the chore of moving plants seasonally, plant an empty pot in the ground then simply drop in smaller pots with your plants in them.
You can then lift and move as you please!
Start saplings off in hollowed out citrus fruit halves.
Build raised beds from cinder blocks for simple, cheap seed organisation.
Line plant pots with coffee filters to stop the soil escaping.
Use empty eggshells as starter seed pots. You can write what's in them on the side!
Take invasive plants to task by cutting the bottom out of a plant pot and surrounding the plant.
Use potatoes to grow rose clippings. Simply stab the stem into a spud and watch it flourish!
Plant seeds around an empty flower pot that has been planted to create an easy watering well.
Pinch the tips off herb plants to encourage new growth.
Cut a fizzy pop bottle in half (across the middle) and use the bottom as a mini greenhouse for humidity-loving plants.
Make yourself a rainwater collection butt from a plastic bin and use the precipitation to water your plants for free.
For an effective, non-toxic weed killer, take a gallon of white vinegar, a cup salt and a tbsp of washing up liquid. Mix well and use a squirt bottle to target your spray.
Create a rock garden for aesthetic variation and also improved garden drainage.
