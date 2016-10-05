Your browser is out-of-date.

15 concrete worktops that would redefine your kitchen

press profile homify press profile homify
Kitchen in concrete - Spérone, Concrete LCDA Concrete LCDA KitchenBench tops
Kitchen worktops now come in such a range of colours, styles and materials it's hard to choose just one, until today. Concrete worktops are the latest and greatest trend in contemporary kitchens, to the point where we just know your kitchen planner won't be shocked if you suddenly announce that you want one.

Smooth, polished or industrial and rugged, every incarnation looks spectacular and the best part of all is that they're cast to last!

1. You'd need to take a closer look to realise this was concrete, but look at those crisp edges!

Rosny Concrete LCDA Modern kitchen Concrete Grey concrete kitchen,bespoke kitchen,concrete countertop,kitchen countertop
2. In such close proximity to outdoors, we love that a more organic style of concrete has been chosen here

Bertus residency, Diego Alonso designs Diego Alonso designs Modern kitchen
3. Now that's a dark and dramatic kitchen if ever we saw one. Look at that one-piece concrete island!

Maison cubique moderne avec piscine, Pierre Bernard Création Pierre Bernard Création Mediterranean style kitchen
4. Don't think you have to have a grey worktop if you choose concrete, as you can add pigment to the mix and have anything you want

Casa Joaci de Oliveira, Enrico Benedetti Arquitetos Enrico Benedetti Arquitetos Country style houses
5. When polished perfectly smooth and coloured before the pour, concrete looks as good as any marble top

homify Country style kitchen
6. How about something a little more rustic? This uneven yellow concrete top is ideal for a more exotic kitchen

Casa Retiro do Chalé, MMMundim Arquitetura e Interiores MMMundim Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style kitchen
7. What a clever touch to add a concrete splashback! A simple case of casting a different shape, it won't have complicated the process at all

Private apartment, Rue de Seine, Paris Concrete LCDA KitchenBench tops concrete kitchen,bespoke kitchen,concrete countertop,concrete worktop,bespoke countertop,bespoke worktop
8. You don't have to go for a totally concrete kitchen to know that this chunky worktop is something special. Imagine how cool it must feel when preparing food

Open Space, Santiago | Interior Design Studio Santiago | Interior Design Studio Industrial style kitchen
9. As versatile as wooden tops, concrete can be cut, split and sectioned off easily for a perfect fit

立体一室住居, STUDIO POH STUDIO POH Modern kitchen
10. You don't have to negate countertop hobs if you choose concrete. In fact, they look great together!

Kitchen in concrete - Spérone's Golf, South Corse Concrete LCDA KitchenBench tops concrete kitchen,bespoke kitchen,concrete worktop,concrete countertop,kitchen countertop,kitchen worktop
11. For a breakfast bar with a difference, a concrete L-shape installation would be a real focal point

Concrete counter for a private Concrete LCDA Modern bars & clubs Concrete Grey concrete bar,concrete countertop,concrete worktop,bar countertop,bar worktop,Hotels
12. We love the idea of creating channels in a concrete top for chopping boards and utensils to sit in

Rosetta Concrete LCDA Modern bars & clubs Concrete Grey bespoke bar,concrete countertop,concrete worktop,bespoke worktop,bespoke countertop,Bars & clubs
13. When concrete can be polished this smoothly, you have to wonder why anyone would choose a more expensive product

West Kensington Concrete LCDA KitchenBench tops Grey concrete kitchen,bespoke kitchen,kitchen worktop,kitchen countertop,concrete worktop,concrete countertop
14. If the chunky look doesn't appeal to you, concrete could still be suitable as you can cast extra strength materials into super slim slithers

Industrial Loft, DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. Industrial style kitchen
15. When only a huge slab of a worktop will do, and you want to contrast with warm wood, concrete is a fabulous choice!

Eco Apartment in Tomsk, EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN Eclectic style kitchen
For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Treasure Islands For Your Kitchen.

20 genius garden ideas you've (probably) never tried
Have you ever considered concrete for your kitchen?

