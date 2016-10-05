15 concrete worktops that would redefine your kitchen

Kitchen worktops now come in such a range of colours, styles and materials it's hard to choose just one, until today. Concrete worktops are the latest and greatest trend in contemporary kitchens, to the point where we just know your kitchen planner won't be shocked if you suddenly announce that you want one.
Smooth, polished or industrial and rugged, every incarnation looks spectacular and the best part of all is that they're cast to last!
