Fixing a Family's Cramped Home

It's a nightmare that so many people have to deal with: not having enough space for the entire family. You buy a home and think it's going to be big enough, but suddenly the kids get older, more possessions start to appear and, before you know it, you're all tripping over each other and needing a visit to your architect to discuss potential remedies.

That's how we imagine today's kitchen extension came about, as not only is there a newly created food area in this house, but also a stunning new bedroom. We can't even picture the arguments that must have ensued as to who would get that lovely new space with a beautiful view.

Thankfully, that wasn't down to us to decide!