Fixing a Family's Cramped Home

It's a nightmare that so many people have to deal with: not having enough space for the entire family. You buy a home and think it's going to be big enough, but suddenly the kids get older, more possessions start to appear and, before you know it, you're all tripping over each other and needing a visit to your architect to discuss potential remedies.
That's how we imagine today's kitchen extension came about, as not only is there a newly created food area in this house, but also a stunning new bedroom. We can't even picture the arguments that must have ensued as to who would get that lovely new space with a beautiful view.
Thankfully, that wasn't down to us to decide!
With the white and black detailing, clearly generous proportions and sizeable driveway, we don't think there is anything wrong with this house or how it used to look
However, you'll be shocked at what a difference the new extension has made, even to the front façade!
Ok, so this is a serious reworking of the front of this house! With a large side extension added, a suitably grand front door has also appeared.
The entire look and feel of the home has changed, now appearing much more luxurious, and we love that the driveway was re-paved as an extra detail.
One man's beautiful home will be another's nightmare.
So, though we think this rear view looks positively lovely, if the house isn't big enough for all the residents, we can imagine that this was looked at rather unfavourably, or in terms of what it could become.
Prepare for a shock!
Though the coarse plaster finish has been replicated on this large, new extension, the style of the build itself has added an injection of modernity that is a real breath of fresh air.
You can really start to appreciate just how much extra space has been garnered inside, as the full-width, wraparound ground-floor section is huge and that special first-floor bedroom is a real sight to behold.
It's like adding a whole extra house on the back!
This is the room that really started the whole project and made it clear that more space was needed.
A generous, bright and modern bespoke kitchen, this must be an absolute dream to cook and eat in, especially given that it has freed up so much room in the original house.
Those beige cabinets also add a really sophisticated palette.
We'd be willing to put up a bit of a fight for this bedroom.
With an entire wall of glazing, gorgeous views of the garden and a ceiling height that seems to go on forever, this must be the most relaxing and stunning boudoir in the whole house. We really hope the parents decided to take it for themselves!
