Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Fixing a Family's Cramped Home

press profile homify press profile homify
Petts Wood - Residential Extension , Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Loading admin actions …

It's a nightmare that so many people have to deal with: not having enough space for the entire family. You buy a home and think it's going to be big enough, but suddenly the kids get older, more possessions start to appear and, before you know it, you're all tripping over each other and needing a visit to your architect to discuss potential remedies. 

That's how we imagine today's kitchen extension came about, as not only is there a newly created food area in this house, but also a stunning new bedroom. We can't even picture the arguments that must have ensued as to who would get that lovely new space with a beautiful view.

Thankfully, that wasn't down to us to decide!

Before: A lovely suburban home

Front Elevation - Before Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors

Front Elevation—Before

Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors

With the white and black detailing, clearly generous proportions and sizeable driveway, we don't think there is anything wrong with this house or how it used to look

However, you'll be shocked at what a difference the new extension has made, even to the front façade!

After: What an entrance!

Front Elevation - As Built Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors

Front Elevation—As Built

Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors

Ok, so this is a serious reworking of the front of this house! With a large side extension added, a suitably grand front door has also appeared. 

The entire look and feel of the home has changed, now appearing much more luxurious, and we love that the driveway was re-paved as an extra detail.

Before: Simple at the back

Rear Elevation - Before Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors

Rear Elevation—Before

Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors

One man's beautiful home will be another's nightmare.

So, though we think this rear view looks positively lovely, if the house isn't big enough for all the residents, we can imagine that this was looked at rather unfavourably, or in terms of what it could become. 

Prepare for a shock!

After: More modern than you might expect

Rear Elevation - As Built Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors

Rear Elevation—As Built

Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors

Though the coarse plaster finish has been replicated on this large, new extension, the style of the build itself has added an injection of modernity that is a real breath of fresh air. 

You can really start to appreciate just how much extra space has been garnered inside, as the full-width, wraparound ground-floor section is huge and that special first-floor bedroom is a real sight to behold.

It's like adding a whole extra house on the back!

After: The driving force

Kitchen - As Built Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors

Kitchen—As Built

Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors

This is the room that really started the whole project and made it clear that more space was needed.

A generous, bright and modern bespoke kitchen, this must be an absolute dream to cook and eat in, especially given that it has freed up so much room in the original house.

Those beige cabinets also add a really sophisticated palette.

After: Bedroom with a view

Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling - As Built Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors

Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling—As Built

Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors

We'd be willing to put up a bit of a fight for this bedroom. 

With an entire wall of glazing, gorgeous views of the garden and a ceiling height that seems to go on forever, this must be the most relaxing and stunning boudoir in the whole house. We really hope the parents decided to take it for themselves!

For more stylish extension inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Winchester Kitchen Extension Masterpiece.

15 concrete worktops that would redefine your kitchen
How has your home benefited from an extension?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks