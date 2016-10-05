Your browser is out-of-date.

Home furnishing on a budget—16 ideas

Carysfort, Forrester Architects Forrester Architects Minimalist kitchen
Imagine how fun it would be to have people visit your home and go away thinking how fancy it was. Now imagine that happening and you having achieved that fancy look for very little money. It's a win-win!

We love the idea of having a home that looks really opulent and luxurious, but finding the money to actually achieve that look can be difficult. Not any more though, as we've found some fabulously thrifty and sneaky home furnishing tips, all of which have the interior designer seal of approval.

So, if you want to get the expensive look for less, in every room of your house (from the kitchen to the living room) enjoy these brilliant suggestions!

1. Start a small collection of elegant items that can be displayed somewhere prominent. The key here is to keep it refined, modest and tasteful!

Villaggio turistico Baia di Manaccora (Gargano), Angelo De Leo Photographer Angelo De Leo Photographer Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Angelo De Leo Photographer

Angelo De Leo Photographer
Angelo De Leo Photographer
Angelo De Leo Photographer

2. Moulding can make all the difference when you're trying to be fancy, so don't scrimp on the coving

homify Classic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Always opt for neutral or chalky paint colours if you want your home to look fancy. If in doubt, ask yourself if the Queen would have it in her living room!

Master Bedroom Luke Cartledge Photography Classic style bedroom
Luke Cartledge Photography

Master Bedroom

Luke Cartledge Photography
Luke Cartledge Photography
Luke Cartledge Photography

4. A smattering of cushions in beautiful fabrics will always raise the profile of a room and increase your style points

Living Room with Fireplace Luke Cartledge Photography Classic style living room
Luke Cartledge Photography

Living Room with Fireplace

Luke Cartledge Photography
Luke Cartledge Photography
Luke Cartledge Photography

5. Window dressings can be a bit hit and miss but, for a luxurious look, heavy drapes are a safe bet. Don't forget the matching tiebacks

Montford Place, Etre Etre Classic style bedroom
Etre

Montford Place

Etre
Etre
Etre

6. Considered, complementary lighting is the key to finishing a room really well but, for a fancy touch, don't be afraid to add some crystals

Modern meets Edwardian. Rencraft Classic style kitchen
Rencraft

Modern meets Edwardian.

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

7. Eye-catching hardware in your bathroom, such as flush pulls and cupboard door handles, will take you to new heights of fancy

Bathroom, The Wilderness, Wiltshire, Concept Interior Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd Classic style bathroom
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd

Bathroom, The Wilderness, Wiltshire, Concept Interior

Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd

8. Hardwood floors are the natural choice for creating a fancy feel in your home, so rip up those carpets and hire a sander! Nobody needs to know you did it yourself

The living room looking through to the kitchen, Mansfield Street Apartment, London Nash Baker Architects Ltd Classic style living room White
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

The living room looking through to the kitchen, Mansfield Street Apartment, London

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

9. You don't have to spend the earth to get striking furniture. Simply look for classic pieces in neutral colours and pay attention to the legs as they always give away cheap pieces

Ombre Pixers Scandinavian style living room Turquoise ombre,wall mural,watercolor,blue,wallpaper
Pixers

Ombre

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

10. Having a little sense of humour about your decorating (or an eccentric vibe) will naturally add a little fancy feeling. Quirky desk accessories really work well!

Inspiration, Korbo Korbo Modern study/office
Korbo

Inspiration

Korbo
Korbo
Korbo

11. Achieving a fancy look can be as simple as just keeping a clean and tidy home. After all, nothing tarnishes a posh glow like having a copy of TV Quick laying around!

Top Dog Mattress Loaf Classic style bedroom
Loaf

Top Dog Mattress

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

12. Wood always injects a fancy feeling wherever it's added (especially dark wood), but boy, can it be pricey. Choose cheaper cuts and stain them yourself for all the fancy but none of the price tag

Cherry Panelled Study WT Architecture Modern study/office
WT Architecture

Cherry Panelled Study

WT Architecture
WT Architecture
WT Architecture

13. If you're keen to be a little fancier in your home and don't mind splurging occasionally, save up for a piece of statement art once in a while. It's an investment!

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London, HollandGreen HollandGreen Eclectic style study/office
HollandGreen

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London

HollandGreen
HollandGreen
HollandGreen

14. A minimalist look can help keep your home looking like it belongs in the higher style echelons

Modular Home in Berry, NSW, Modscape Holdings Pty Ltd Modscape Holdings Pty Ltd Minimalist bathroom White
Modscape Holdings Pty Ltd

Modular Home in Berry, NSW

Modscape Holdings Pty Ltd
Modscape Holdings Pty Ltd
Modscape Holdings Pty Ltd

15. Spend money where it actually matters, on items such as mixer taps, and don't fritter on unnecessary additions

Carysfort, Forrester Architects Forrester Architects Minimalist kitchen
Forrester Architects

Carysfort

Forrester Architects
Forrester Architects
Forrester Architects

16. Don't neglect your garden when you're adding some upmarket style to your home. Tall, simple planters are just the ticket and so simple to install

Buxus Containers Paul Dracott Garden Design Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
Paul Dracott Garden Design

Buxus Containers

Paul Dracott Garden Design
Paul Dracott Garden Design
Paul Dracott Garden Design

Want your garden to look as fancy as your home? Then take a look at this Ideabook: 19 Simple Garden Ideas That Achieve Spectacular Results.

How have you made your home look and feel fancier?

