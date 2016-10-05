Imagine how fun it would be to have people visit your home and go away thinking how fancy it was. Now imagine that happening and you having achieved that fancy look for very little money. It's a win-win!

We love the idea of having a home that looks really opulent and luxurious, but finding the money to actually achieve that look can be difficult. Not any more though, as we've found some fabulously thrifty and sneaky home furnishing tips, all of which have the interior designer seal of approval.

So, if you want to get the expensive look for less, in every room of your house (from the kitchen to the living room) enjoy these brilliant suggestions!