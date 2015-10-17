Your simple guide to better home office productivity!

Creating a space that is fit for purpose, attractive and conducive to a great day's work is not as hard as you may think. Home office design can be just as adaptive and flexible as any other room in the house and because it is driven by functionality, it really needs to be!

From choosing the right desk and chair to including motivational wall accessories, we know what you are most likely thinking about when deciding on how to decorate your study, so take a look at our ideas and see if you could revamp your work space and create the home office you've always dreamed of!