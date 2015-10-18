Family-friendly kitchen: make it the hub of your home

Kitchens are so much more than just the room that you prepare food in; they form part of the centre of any family home, offering a communal space for get togethers and interaction that is often negated in living rooms. With this in mind, we think it's a great idea to make your kitchen even more family-friendly so as to encourage everyone, from busy parents through to disinterested teens, to come on in for some quality time, great food and much needed interaction.

Take a look at our ideas for creating a family-friendly kitchen and see if you are keen to put any, or all, of them to good use in your home.