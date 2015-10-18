6 tips to make your garden perfect for entertaining

There are few things nicer than inviting some good friends over to your home for a day or evening of relaxed socialising and good times but one thing that is ever so slightly more favourable is doing so in summer when you can spread out into the garden to take advantage of the weather!
Turning your outdoor space into a hub for social gatherings is not as difficult as you might think, as with the introduction of a few necessities, you are able to turn an average garden into a gorgeous gathering spot. Take a look at our ideas and see if any could improve the look and feel of your garden and then sit back and wait for your guests to start arriving!
Patios are a fabulous way to not only add a dimension of design to your garden but also encourage regular visitors and social gatherings. We would venture that if you had a patio as lovely as this one you would struggle to ever have any alone time!
Breaking up your outdoor space with a patio is a recognised technique but don't think for a second that you can't put your stamp firmly on the proceedings! A bright splash of colour, your choice of furniture or exotic plants framed with stunning lighting are all super ways to make a longstanding garden tradition into something very new and irresistibly enticing.
One thing that is guaranteed to attract you a throng of steadfast friends is outdoor cooking facilities, but rather than showing you some huge built-in barbecues, we wanted to show you what can be possible with even a small space and just a table!
These lovely and elegant bucket grills, from Fabryka Form, are a super alternative to large installations and allow for a far more intimate and hands-on dining experience. We love that you and your friends would be able to share the cooking duties while not interrupting valuable talking time and, though bigger is sometimes better, in this case we think demure is divine!
One garden installation that seems to never fall out of favour is the summerhouse. Perfect for storing your summer furniture until the weather is more favourable, they also offer wonderful opportunities for social gatherings! Ideal locations for a dinner party or a convenient changing room for sunbathers, summerhouses are loved by adults and children alike, with little ones often seeking to make them into dens or warm weather sleepover locations.
The scope for personalising summerhouses is vast, with small and basic models readily available, while example such as this one can be commissioned without headaches or difficulty. A thatched version may not be for everyone but if the main house is similarly finished, what a fabulous way to complement it!
Tell your friends that you have invested in some lovely garden lounge chairs and you will most certainly find yourself inundated with visitors when the summer months roll around. We can see why, when they can be as effortlessly stylish and comfortable looking as these ones and, don't worry, you don't need a swimming pool to reap the full benefits of them!
Placed on a lawn or patio, or even in a sunny courtyard garden, lounger chairs are a great way to really soak in some warm weather and spend some relaxed time with friends, so make sure you get at least two!
Ok, we are getting a little more opulent now but an outdoor hot tub is not only a wonderfully luxurious treat for yourself as friends will like nothing more than popping over with their bathing suits in their bags just in case you fancy firing it up!
Ideal for warm or cold weather, just imagine sitting out in your tub with some of your friends, enjoying a relaxing catch up and maybe even a glass of something bubbly and fabulous! With so many hot tub options available, from inflatable through to hardwood, there is something for every garden and budget so take a look and treat yourself!
For the ultimate in social garden additions you really can't do better than having a swimming pool installed. Clearly only an option for a relatively large garden, a well placed swimming pool will not only add value to your home, it will also attract regular visitors for casual dips and summer pool parties. The ideal choice for people who are uninterested in plants, a pool can be a low maintenance and beautiful addition that will bring you (and your friends) many years of enjoyment.
