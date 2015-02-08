Attractive atrium inspired ceilings

Have you ever pondered why everyone is a little extra glum and grim with the impending winter months? When the days become shorter, so do our tempers, our ability to weather an emotional storm and our aptitude for rational behaviour—the answer could very well lie in the amount of natural light our bodies receive. When light hits our retinas, our bodies transmit signals to the hypothalamus, an endocrine gland that controls and secretes hormones such as melatonin directly into our bloodstream. The more light we experience, the more melatonin we receive. The effect of lighting on the neurological and endocrine system is well documented and many scientists have claimed that the volume of sunlight we acquire is directly related to the regulation of our emotions, our happiness, sadness and how we feel mentally and psychologically.

With that knowledge in mind, it is imperative we design our interior spaces to incorporate as much natural light as possible, open up our dark, dreary rooms and ensure that we utilise smart efficient design to promote light flow and create areas that encourage positive behavioural responses.