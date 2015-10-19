How to create a fabulous front door

The first thing that greets you as you arrive home, your front door is so much more than just a monolithic barrier; it is a style statement that alludes to what can be found within, as well as a continuation of your design choices. Bringing your interior out into the world, just enough to tantalise but not give everything away.

Offering security and comfort, your front door should be given as much thought as any other installation in your home, if not more, as it is one aspect that is guaranteed to be seen by thousands of people in its lifetime. Able to welcome guests, while giving enough of an imposing stance to encourage strangers to keep moving without knocking, a front door is an amazing finishing touch and functional item for your home.

Take a look at our ideas for ensuring your front door is as eye-catching as possible and see if you might be tempted to give yours an extra finishing touch or two.