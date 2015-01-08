Creative wall art

This imaginative wallpaper is one of many designs from Graham Brown´s ‘illusions range'. Abandon plain, dreary walls and opt for something a bit more daring: these prints are specifically engineered to turn heads and cause some double takes!

If you're not ready to commit to making such a bold statement, take the more traditional approach and hang prints like these against a white backdrop. You could even frame sections of different wallpapers with prints that catch your eye for an arty, creative feel.