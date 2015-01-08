Creative wall art

Knowing where to start when decorating the walls can be a challenge: too many colours, too many styles, and too much choice! It's a familiar problem, and many of us lack the confidence to choose the individual prints and decorations that we love, above the safer and more mainstream options. Now is the time to be brave and take control of your décor: don't be afraid to try something new, and find inspiration in these quirky examples of contemporary wall art.
These bird and plant prints from Witch and Watchman have no intention of fading into the background. Strong, rich hues of green and purple jump out from the stark white background; even the clearly defined blackbirds look confident and full of intent. Witch and Watchman's wallpapers are a fun twist on the farmhouse kitchen prints of the 40s and 50s, and this one is full of feature-wall potential.
This imaginative wallpaper is one of many designs from Graham Brown´s ‘illusions range'. Abandon plain, dreary walls and opt for something a bit more daring: these prints are specifically engineered to turn heads and cause some double takes!
If you're not ready to commit to making such a bold statement, take the more traditional approach and hang prints like these against a white backdrop. You could even frame sections of different wallpapers with prints that catch your eye for an arty, creative feel.
Why settle for a standard shelving unit when you could have a piece of art that doubles up as a bookshelf? This design is an easy way to bring some style to your walls and, even better, it's functional too. The maze-like pattern is simple and effective, and the glossy sheen gives it a contemporary look.
If you're going for a more mellow theme when designing the walls, take a look at this fantastic wall hanging by UK based designer Wendy Morrison. Wall hangings are perfect if you want to hide old, tired walls, or if you have large rooms and open plan spaces that require larger furnishings. Scenes with birds and plants provide an alternative to louder, abstract prints, and with just a few splashes of colour the room is transformed.
For a hint of trendy industrial chic at home, this tactile metal sculpture is what you need. The stretch of distorted diamonds leading off the solid block creates depth and perspective, and is a fun way to give the walls an edge—literally!